09/11/2018 00:13:47

Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $500,000,000 Public Offering of Common Stock

Related content
07 Nov - 
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Proposed $500,000,000 Pu..
02 Nov - 
Sarepta Therapeutics to Present at Credit Suisse 27th A..
31 Oct - 
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under ..
Related debate
14 Oct - 
Købte SRPT i fredags. Pta. tilbagefald fra 162 til 130 ..

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), a leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 3,817,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $131.00 per share. In addition, Sarepta has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 572,550 shares of its common stock on the same terms and conditions as the initial shares sold to the underwriters. Sarepta anticipates the gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting the underwriter discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, to be approximately $500,000,000, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on or about November 13, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC are acting as joint book-running managers of the proposed offering. Cowen and Company LLC is acting as sole lead manager. In addition, William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Nomura Securities International, Inc., Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and H.C. Wainwright & Co. LLC are acting as co-managers.

Sarepta intends to use the net proceeds from the offering principally for the continuation and initiation of further clinical trials, commercialization, manufacturing, business development activities including the potential licensing or acquisition of complementary products and technologies and other general corporate purposes.

The shares are being offered by Sarepta pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from the offices of Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10010, or by telephone at (800) 221-1037. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Sarepta, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. 

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including the statements about the completion and timing of the proposed public offering of Sarepta’s common stock and the intended use of net proceeds. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Sarepta’s control, including risk and uncertainties related to market conditions and satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering. There can be no assurance that Sarepta will be able to complete the public offering on the anticipated terms, or at all. Applicable risks also include those that are included in the “Risk Factors” section of Sarepta’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and any subsequent SEC filings, including the final prospectus supplement related to the proposed offering to be filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement in this press release represents Sarepta’s views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Sarepta does not undertake any obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements based on events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law.

Source: Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Media and Investors:

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Ian Estepan, 617-274-4052

iestepan@sarepta.com

or

W2O Group

Jerica Pitts, 312-858-3469

jpitts@w2ogroup.com

Sarepta- Corporate Logo (Image).jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

00:13 SRPT
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $500,000,000 Public Offering of Common Stock
07 Nov SRPT
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Proposed $500,000,000 Public Offering of Common Stock
02 Nov SRPT
Sarepta Therapeutics to Present at Credit Suisse 27th Annual Healthcare Conference
31 Oct SRPT
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
30 Oct SRPT
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Sarepta Therapeutics, Reinsurance Group of America, Illinois Tool Works, ATN International, Morningstar, and Hubbell — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
24 Oct SRPT
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Developments
18 Oct SRPT
Sarepta Therapeutics to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Developments on October 24, 2018
15 Oct SRPT
Sarepta and Lysogene Announce Exclusive License Agreement for LYS-SAF302, a Late-stage Gene Therapy for the Treatment of MPS IIIA, and Grant of Option Rights to an Additional CNS Gene Therapy Candidate
08 Oct SRPT
Sarepta Therapeutics Enters into Long-term Strategic Manufacturing Partnership with Paragon Bioservices, Greatly Enhancing its Commercial Capacity for Future Gene Therapies  
05 Oct SRPT
Sarepta Announces Agreement with Nationwide Children’s Hospital for Rights to its Gene Therapy Program to Treat Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) Neuropathy, Globally the Most Common Inherited Neuromuscular Disorder

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
SpeeDx broaden distribution network across Europe
2
VALNEVA Reports Nine Month Results for 2018, Confirms Guidance, Strengthens Balance Sheet with €50m Financing
3
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Reintroduction of Primatene® MIST
4
Precision Drilling Corporation Announces Transaction Update, Preliminary 2019 Financial Guidance and Transaction Benefits Highlighted in Management Information Circular
5
Media Advisory: CAE to hold conference call to discuss new civil aviation training investment tomorrow November 8 at 7:15 a.m. ET

Related stock quotes

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc 133.00 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

00:36
Update: Governor Jeb Bush to Deliver Keynote Address at the FAIR Awards Gala and Benefit
00:31
Imperial Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
00:18
Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for the third quarter 2018
00:13
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $500,000,000 Public Offering of Common Stock
08 Nov
goeasy Ltd. Announces Launch of Normal Course Issuer Bid
08 Nov
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CHGG, ACHC, COST and RYAAY
08 Nov
Interfor Reports Q3’18 Results
08 Nov
WillScot Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results
08 Nov
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CPB, JT and TRVN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
09 November 2018 01:01:44
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181105.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-11-09 02:01:44 - 2018-11-09 01:01:44 - 1000 - Website: OKAY