Sengled Smart Lighting Product Recognized as CES 2019 Innovation Award Honoree

Sengled Smart LED PAR38 awarded honor in the Smart Home product category, scoring highly across all judging criteria

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sengled is excited to announce its Smart LED PAR38 (Element) – the first-to-market Smart LED bulb with an integrated motion sensor – has been selected as a CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Smart Home product category at CES Unveiled New York . The Sengled Smart LED PAR38 scored highly across all judging criteria and joins a limited group of other innovative products that are given this honor each year.

The Sengled Smart LED PAR38 is an outdoor security light that integrates the smart control of the Sengled Element smart lighting platform with PIR motion sensor technology, combining the functionality of two devices into one. At 1200 lumens, this bright LED security light offers sufficient lighting for nearly any outdoor lighting application around the home.

The light can be scheduled or programmed like other Sengled Smart LED light bulbs, but if the light is triggered by the motion sensor, the Smart LED PAR38 will send motion alerts directly to your device. These new outdoor lights will allow consumers to have hands-free lighting where they need it the most while also resting easy knowing their lights offer an extra level of security around their homes.

With the rise of the smart home, lighting is becoming an integral part of creating the desired environment at home. Sengled is a global leader in intelligent lighting solutions, and today’s award demonstrates Sengled’s commitment to giving customers the ability to do more with lighting – inside and out.

Entries for the CES 2019 Innovation Awards are evaluated on their engineering, aesthetic and design qualities, intended use/function and user value, unique/novel features present and how the design and innovation of the product directly compares to other products in the marketplace. Products chosen as CES Innovation Honorees reflect innovative design and engineering in some of the most cutting-edge tech products and services coming to market. Sengled is honored to have the innovation of Sengled Smart LED PAR38 recognized among other submissions in the Smart Home category.

“We aim to provide consumers with solutions that will allow them to illuminate their homes in ways they never considered, and the new Sengled Smart LED PAR38 provides exactly that,” says Johnson Shen, CEO of Sengled. “We are thrilled to have our innovative, high-quality product recognized by CES, the most prestigious, respected awards for consumer electronics.”

The Sengled Smart LED PAR38 is on sale at leading retailers for $29.99, including Amazon and Best Buy . The light may be scheduled or programmed like any Sengled Smart LED light bulb when connected to the Sengled Element hub or third party Zigbee hubs, like SmartThings. The bulb can be operated, automated and personalized through the Sengled Home app and is compatible with the leading voice platforms like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

About Sengled:

Sengled is a multinational organization based in Shanghai that is committed to illuminating a new era by pushing the limits of what is possible for residential lighting. Sengled's LED products are the lighting solutions for the 21st century; they facilitate a new perception of lighting and guide the way into an illuminated, energy-saving and cost-efficient world. With innovative, economical lighting solutions, Sengled empowers customers to modernize and customize their homes, and seize control of their surroundings through light.

Contact:

Rahat Rashid, Hotwire Global on behalf of Sengled

SengledPR@hotwireglobal.com