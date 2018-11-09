09/11/2018 18:55:29

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by the Board of Directors of MoneyGram International, Inc.

Related content
18 Oct - 
Market Trends Toward New Normal in Etsy, RCI Hospitalit..
28 Aug - 
Research Report Identifies Scientific Games, Accuray, S..
28 Jun - 
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind MSC Indust..

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQGS: MGI) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlkdocs.com/MGI-Info-Request-Form-7104

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

18:55 MGI
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by the Board of Directors of MoneyGram International, Inc.
18 Oct MGI
Market Trends Toward New Normal in Etsy, RCI Hospitality, SecureWorks, C&J Energy Services, Steelcase, and MoneyGram International — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings
28 Aug SGMS
Research Report Identifies Scientific Games, Accuray, Shake Shack, MoneyGram International, G-III Apparel Group, LTD, and Catalent with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
28 Jun MGI
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind MSC Industrial Direct, Timken, CoreLogic, Genesco, MoneyGram International, and RingCentral — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
15 May MGI
Report: Developing Opportunities within Haemonetics, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Xperi, MoneyGram International, Boot Barn, and Green Dot — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018
13 Feb MGI
Recent Analysis Shows M/I Homes, Halyard Health, Moneygram International, World Fuel Services, Amedisys, and Civeo Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
22 Nov MGI
New Research Coverage Highlights Evertec, World Fuel Services, Moneygram International, Nu Skin Enterprises, Torchmark, and NIC — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
PCT LTD Announces Completion of Major Commercialization Milestones and Promotion of Jody Read to CEO Position
2
Spero Therapeutics Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Pipeline Overview
3
Cidara Provides Corporate Update and Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
4
HempLife Today to Launch New Advertising Campaigns Featuring its New Slogan for CannazALL CBD Products
5
Oxford Immunotec Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Related stock quotes

Moneygram International .. 2.790 -37.6% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:37
TigerGraph Announces Upcoming Speaking Engagements
19:31
Unum Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on Applications of ACTR Proprietary Technology Platform in Solid Tumors at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium
19:25
$25.6 Million Verdict Against Aetna Exposes Systemic Flaws in Insurance Coverage
19:13
Verizon and MassTLC challenge local robotics developers: Show us what you can do with 5G technology
19:12
$25 Billion Cannabis Market Complicated by Lack of Federal Legality
19:04
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of GreenSky, Inc.
19:01
Revere Bank Announces Third Quarter 2018 Record Earnings – Net Income of $7 Million Increased 37% Over the Third Quarter 2017
19:00
KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP:  Final Deadline Reminder for OPKO Health, Inc. Investors – OPK
18:55
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by the Board of Directors of MoneyGram International, Inc.

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
09 November 2018 20:16:57
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181109.5 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-11-09 21:16:57 - 2018-11-09 20:16:57 - 1000 - Website: OKAY