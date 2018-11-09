SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of GreenSky, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of GreenSky, Inc. (“GreenSky” or “the Company”) (NASDAQGS: GSKY) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 6, 2018, GreenSky lowered its full year 2018 transaction volume guidance from between $5.1 and $5.3 billion to between $4.9 and $5.1 billion, and lowered its full year 2018 Adjusted EBITDA guidance from between $192 and $199 million to between $165 and $175 million. GreenSky attributed the reduction to a general labor shortage and unfavorable shifts in its loan mix. On this news, GreenSky’s share price fell $5.38 per share, or 36.7%, to close at $9.28 per share on November 6, 2018. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/greensky-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

