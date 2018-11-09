09/11/2018 19:04:40

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of GreenSky, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of GreenSky, Inc. (“GreenSky” or “the Company”) (NASDAQGS: GSKY) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 6, 2018, GreenSky lowered its full year 2018 transaction volume guidance from between $5.1 and $5.3 billion to between $4.9 and $5.1 billion, and lowered its full year 2018 Adjusted EBITDA guidance from between $192 and $199 million to between $165 and $175 million. GreenSky attributed the reduction to a general labor shortage and unfavorable shifts in its loan mix. On this news, GreenSky’s share price fell $5.38 per share, or 36.7%, to close at $9.28 per share on November 6, 2018. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/greensky-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

