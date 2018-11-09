09/11/2018 15:47:41

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Finisar Corporation to II-VI Incorporated is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased

Finisar Corporation (“Finisar” or the “Company”) (NASDAQGS: FNSR) stock prior to November 9, 2018.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Finisar to II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQGS: IIVI). Under the terms of the transaction, Finisar shareholders will receive $15.60 per share in cash and 0.2218x shares of II-VI common stock for a total approximate value of $26.00 per Finisar share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/finisar-corporation

 or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Finisar merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Finisar breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether II-VI Incorporated is underpaying for Finisar shares, thus unlawfully harming Finisar shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg

