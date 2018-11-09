09/11/2018 10:00:00

Starco Brands Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starco Brands (OTC: STCB), a creator of innovative and disruptive consumer products, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Third Quarter 2018 Highlights:

  • Significantly increased net revenue compared to the third quarter of 2017;

  • Reduced the net loss compared to both the first and second quarters of 2018;

  • Further expanded the distribution of BreatheTM through more than 25 additional outlets in the UNFI distribution network, including Piggly Wiggly stores in Wisconsin.

Management Commentary

“During Q3 of 2018, we saw continued expansion of our product lines through our distribution network, and continued to lay the groundwork for adding more product lines in early 2019,” said Starco Brands’ CEO Ross Sklar. “For the balance of 2018, we will continue to take steps to solidify our balance sheet and improve trading liquidity.”

Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Net revenues were $36,582, up more than tenfold compared to the third quarter of 2017. Total net revenues booked since the Company’s strategic pivot began in mid-2017 have been $85,246. (Revenues under the new business model did not begin until the second half of 2017.) Net revenues in the third quarter consisted of royalties from The Starco Group’s sales of Breathe, KleenOut and Winona Pure products. The company’s strategic pivot began in the third quarter of 2017 with the renaming of the company to Starco Brands, and the launch of the first Starco Brands product line, Breathe.  The strategic repositioning continued with the execution of a 1-for-30 reverse stock split effective midway through the first quarter of 2018, and with the launch of new product lines during the second quarter of 2018. Thus, the third quarter of 2018 represents the first full quarter where Starco Brands operated under its new name, with new capital structure and supported by its new product lines.

Starco Brands’ revenues are derived from royalties received from its production partner The Starco Group (TSG) on products whose brands are owned by Starco Brands. Starco Brands books the revenue upon receipt of the royalties related to such sales, typically within 60-90 days after the products are shipped to retailers. During the third quarter and first nine months of 2018, the aggregate wholesale shipments of such products were approximately $148,542 and  $764,860, respectively, which consisted of The Starco Group’s sales of Breathe, Winona Pure, Kleen-Out and Parent’s Choice.  Because this business model was not adopted until the third quarter of 2017, there were no such revenues booked in the first half of 2017, and only $3,027 was booked in the third quarter of 2017.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2018 totaled $127,893, down from $141,426 in the second quarter of 2018. The net loss was $93,919, or $0.00 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $91,311. See note below on “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information.”

Outlook

The Company continues to expect revenues to grow significantly in 2018 compared to 2017 and expects to continue to narrow its operating loss. This will be primarily driven by expanded distribution of its Breathe, Winona Pure, Kleen-Out line, Honu Sunscreen lines, as well as Parents Choice cobranded with Walmart. Other sources of revenue expansion will include new product and brand launches and the addition of product licenses to be acquired during the coming year. Operating expenses are expected to grow as the Company expands its marketing team and activities.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the preliminary results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP included in this release, the Company has provided certain non-GAAP financial information including adjusted EBITDA which is a non-GAAP metric that excludes various items that are detailed in the financial tables and accompanying footnotes reconciling GAAP to non-GAAP results contained in this release. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because the information may allow investors to better evaluate ongoing business performance and certain components of the Company’s results. In addition, the Company believes that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s ability to make period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s operating results. This information should be considered in addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP results. The Company has reconciled the non-GAAP financial information included in this release to the nearest GAAP measures. See the attached “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information.” 

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands, born out of The Starco Group, is an innovative consumer packaged goods company focused on technological innovation that changes the current landscape.  Starco Brands invents cutting edge products that change our behavior. Starco Brands develops products across 10 different categories including: Household Cleaning, Personal Care, Food, Beverage & Spirits, DIY Hardware and Arts & Crafts.  For more information about the Breathe product line, please visit www.breathecleaning.com. For more information about Starco Brands, please visit www.starcobrands.com. 

About The Starco Group 

The Starco Group was founded in 2010 by Ross Sklar and today is a large-scale and highly diversified manufacturer of a wide range of consumer products, including household cleaning, air care, DIY/hardware, arts & crafts, personal care, OTC’s, food, beverage and spirits. For more information, visit www.thestarcogroup.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “target”, “project”, “intend” and similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current belief, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company’s liquidity, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the implementation of any businesses we acquire, factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in  the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

 

STARCO BRANDS, INC.

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

 

  September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017

ASSETS

      
Current Assets:      
  Cash $9,671  $314,181 
Accounts receivable, related party  22,914   4,692 
  Prepaid and other assets  37,555   43,218 
  Total Current Assets  70,140   362,091 
       
  Deposit  3,500   3,500 
  Total Assets $73,640  $365,591 
       

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

      
Current Liabilities:      
  Accounts payable $228,266  $194,462 
  Other payables and accruals  281,090   276,149 
  Accrued compensation  35,850   30,050 
  Loans payable – related party  364,664   362,664 
  Notes payable  33,186   33,158 
  Total Current Liabilities  943,056   896,483 
  Total Liabilities  943,056   896,483 

Stockholders' Deficit:

      
Common Stock, par value $0.001 300,000,000 shares authorized, 159,090,914 and 2,417,569 shares issued and outstanding, respectively  159,091   2,418 
Additional paid in capital  15,518,455   14,965,081 
Common stock to be issued  -   600,000 
Accumulated deficit  (16,546,962)  (16,098,391)
Total Stockholders' Deficit  (869,416)  (530,892)
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit $73,640  $365,591 
       

 

STARCO BRANDS, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

             
  For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

 For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

  2018  2017  2018  2017 
Revenues, net, related party $36,582   $3,027  $77,061  $3,027 
             
Operating Expenses:            
  Compensation expense  57,035   19,497   173,533   150,497 
  Officer stock compensation  -   3,495,810   31,666   3,495,810 
  Advertising and promotion  2,972   6,987   22,522   6,987 
  Professional fees  6,161   25,940   95,290   57,236 
  General and administrative  61,725   158,795   190,148   224,234 
  Total operating expenses  127,893   3,707,029   513,159   3,934,764 
             
Loss from operations  (91,311)  (3,704,002)  (436,098)  (3,931,737)
             
Other Income (Expense):            
  Interest expense  (7,862)  (33,641)  (23,770)  (35,439)
  Loss on conversion of debt  -   -   -   (259,739)
  Interest income  4   37   47   37 
  Other income  5,250   6,000   11,250   6,000 
Gain on extinguishment of debt  -   221,757   -   221,757 
 Total other income (expense)  (2,608)  194,153   (12,473)  (67,384)
             
Loss before provision for income taxes  (93,919)  (3,509,849)  (448,571)  (3,999,121)
Provision for income taxes  -   -   -   - 
             
 Net Loss $(93,919) $(3,509,849) $(448,571) $(3,999,121)
             
Loss per share, basic and diluted $(0.00) $(0.08) $(0.00) $(0.11)
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted  159,090,914   41,795,643   124,891,494   38,064,406 
                 

 

STARCO BRANDS, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

  For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

  2018  2017  
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:       
Net loss $(448,571) $(3,999,121) 
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:       
Stock based compensation  8,181   5,469  
  Stock based compensation – related party  31,666   3,495,810  
  Contributed services  70,200   -  
  Gain on extinguishment of debt  -   (221,757) 
  Additional shares issued for prior debt conversion  -   259,739  
  Financing costs for related party note  -   25,000  
Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:       
  Accounts receivable, related party  (18,222)  (3,027) 
  Prepaids & other assets  5,663   (53,251) 
 Accounts payable  30,956   (2,135) 
 Accrued expenses  13,589   142,862  
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities  (306,538)  (350,411) 
        
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:  -   -  
        
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:       
Advances from a related party  4,000   178,070  
  Repayment of advances from a related party  (2,000)  (5,671) 
  Proceeds from the sale of common stock  -   400,000  
  Proceeds from notes payable  36,400   81,270  
  Payments on notes payable  (36,372)  (28,471) 
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities  2,028   625,198  
        
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash  (304,510)  274,787  
Cash at Beginning of Period  314,181   -  
Cash at End of Period $9,671  $274,787  
          

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

  Three Months Ended

September 30,

 Nine Months Ended

September 30,

  2018  2017  2018  2017 
Net loss $(93,919) $(3,509,849) $(448,571) $(3,999,121)
Other income (5,250) (6,000) (11,250) (6,000)
Interest expense 7,862  33,641  23,770  35,439 
Interest income (4) (37) (47) (37)
Loss on conversion of debt -  -  -  259,739 
Stock based compensation -  -  8,181  - 
Stock based compensation, related party -  3,495,810  31,666  3,495,810 
Gain on extinguishment of debt -  221,757  -  221,757 
Adjusted EBITDA $(91,311) $235,322  $(396,251) $7,587 
                 

CONTACT:  
CONSUMER/TRADE PRESS   INVESTORS/FINANCIAL PRESS
Starco Brands

Lisa Becker

888.816.1161   

lisa@starcobrands.com 

Liolios

Sean McGowan

949.574.3860

smcgowan@liolios.com

  

starco logo.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
08 Nov
PNDORA
Efter et elendigt regnskab var det bemærkelsesværdigt, at den midlertidige ledelse kunne tale kursen..
35
07 Nov
FING-B
IDEX kan åbenbart ikke leverer en NFC sensor der virker eller så har MasterCard bare fundet FPC`s 13..
27
03 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg forundres til stadighed over de indlæg der kommer mod Danske Bank. Man kan kun være glad for, at..
24
06 Nov
FING-B
#HyundaiMotor will install a #fingerprint recognition sensor module on its new car door handle and s..
21
05 Nov
DANSKE
Vi er simpel hen så træt af dine negative og intetsigende indlæg om Danske bank, du har langt hen af..
20
09:17
VWS
Finanstilsynet var i onsdag ude med en rapport, som skulle dokumentere, at Hedgefondene med deres st..
15
05 Nov
ONXEO
Det er skægt, som du kan kommentere på forsøg, der endnu ingen gang er igangsat: Du er måske i færd ..
15
04 Nov
DANSKE
Sådan lidt i trods købte jeg igen aktier i Danske Bank tirsdag dagen før regnskabet. Selvom jeg e..
15
03 Nov
DANSKE
Flot regnskab af DB trods denne storm, som før eller siden jo ligger sig igen, uanset om 6212 vil de..
15
08 Nov
NKT
Finansilsynet er i dag ude med en rapport, som klart siger, at Hedgefondenes indsats ikke paavirker ..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
PCT LTD Announces Completion of Major Commercialization Milestones and Promotion of Jody Read to CEO Position
2
Spero Therapeutics Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Pipeline Overview
3
Cidara Provides Corporate Update and Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
4
T2 Biosystems to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Medical Technologies & Diagnostics Forum
5
World Aquatic Health™ Conference Broadens its Reach

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

10:48
Further re. Convertible Unsecured Loan Notes
10:46
Net Asset Value(s)
10:41
Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
10:38
Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on STO Structured Products
10:37
NEXT GAMES OYJ: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH OPTION RIGHTS
10:33
Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on STO Structured Products
10:30
Fixing correction for AUDSEK
10:28
Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on STO Structured Products
10:24
Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on STO Structured Products

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
09 November 2018 11:06:21
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181109.2 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-11-09 12:06:21 - 2018-11-09 11:06:21 - 1000 - Website: OKAY