SupplyCore Receives 2018 Gold HIRE Vets Medallion Program Demonstration Award

Rockford, IL, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 8, 2018, the U.S. Department of Labor recognized SupplyCore Inc. as a gold recipient of the 2018 HIRE Vets Medallion Program Demonstration Award. The program is the only federal-level award that recognizes job creators who successfully recruit, hire, and retain America’s veterans. The award was presented during a ceremony at the U.S. Department of Labor. Recipients of the award range from small businesses and nonprofits to Fortune 500 companies from 42 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. 

The HIRE Vets Medallion Program recognizes organizations that demonstrate leadership in the recruitment and employment of our nation’s veterans. SupplyCore president & CEO, Peter Provenzano, actively supports these initiatives.

“At SupplyCore, we recognize the value and skills that veterans bring to an organization,” said Provenzano. “Eleven percent of our associates are veterans, and we are a stronger company because of it. We are proud to be recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor as a recipient of the HIRE Vets Medallion Program Demonstration Award.” 

SupplyCore is dedicated to honoring the nation’s military and helping its veterans, and does so through a variety of community service initiatives as well as by supporting local and national veteran’s organizations. SupplyCore has also recently rolled out a new RED Shirt initiative, in which associates wear red shirts on Fridays to Remember Everyone Deployed. 

The complete list of award recipients can be found at www.hirevets.gov/about/award-recipients. To learn more about the HIRE Vets Medallion Program, visit www.hirevets.gov. 

About SupplyCore Inc.

Founded in 1987, SupplyCore Inc. is a supply chain and technology integrator and federal defense contractor providing key support to US and foreign agencies domestically and abroad. With market segments in Base Operations Supply and domestic and international Weapon Systems Support, SupplyCore is driven by its mission to sustain and enhance the physical and human capital of our nation and its allies in times of peace and crisis. Core competencies include global supply chain management and performance-based logistics executed in a variety of environments. A member of the elite Inc. Hall of Fame, SupplyCore was named to the 2018 Inc. 5000, Inc.’s annual list of the fastest-growing companies in America. SupplyCore also includes MPOWR®, its software and social enterprise division. For more information about SupplyCore, visit www.supplycore.com.

