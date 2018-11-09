09/11/2018 22:09:31

The world’s first IMAX Dome Theater featuring IMAX with Laser opens in San Jose

San Jose, Calif., Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tech Museum of Innovation opens the world’s first IMAX® Dome Theater featuring IMAX with Laser this weekend. The $2.7 million renovation upgrades the 20-year-old, four-story screen theater from 70mm film projection to a groundbreaking 4k laser projection system. The new technology, which is tailored to the IMAX 180-degree dome environment, will enable The Tech to deliver a wide array of digital content with crystal-clear images, vivid colors and powerful, immersive sound.

“This upgrade is a natural fit for The Tech’s mission to spark the imagination of young people with the possibilities of technology. The theater is about taking kids — especially those in underserved communities — out of the classroom and to space, the deep sea or a panda research base. They can suspend their disbelief and see other options for where to go in life,” said Michelle Duncan, The Tech’s IMAX theater operations director.

Designed from the ground up for IMAX Dome theatres, the laser projection system is equipped with a new optical engine capable of filling the full dome screen with maximum resolution and sharpness, unparalleled brightness, and industry-leading contrast and color. The new experience also features IMAX's six-channel sound technology to deliver greater dynamic range and precision for the ultimate in audio immersion.

“We are excited to continue our decades long partnership with The Tech Museum of Innovation to usher in a new era of immersive entertainment experiences with IMAX with Laser that educate, inspire and showcase the wonders of our world,” said Brian J. Bonnick, IMAX’s chief technology officer. “With significant increases in sharpness, brightness, contrast and color, as well as an upgraded sound system, museum guests will become immersed in larger-than-life documentaries like never before.”

The Tech will celebrate the official public grand opening of the theater Sunday, Nov. 11 with free popcorn with every ticket purchased. The Tech is also offering a sneak peek to the media and museum members Nov. 9. For tickets and showtimes, visit thetech.org/imax.

About The Tech Museum of Innovation

The Tech is a hands-on technology and science center for people of all ages and backgrounds. Located in the capital of Silicon Valley, The Tech is a non-profit experiential learning resource established to engage people in exploring and experiencing applied technologies affecting their lives. The Tech’s mission is to inspire the innovator in everyone.

