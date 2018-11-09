09/11/2018 19:37:49

TigerGraph Announces Upcoming Speaking Engagements

Company

to Present at Cloud Expo and Microsoft Fall 2018 Machine Learning and Data Science Conference in Startup Showcase

 

REDWOOD CITY, Calif,, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TigerGraph, the world’s fastest graph analytics platform for the enterprise, today announced upcoming presentations at Cloud Expo on Nov. 12, and the Microsoft Fall 2018 Machine Learning and Data Science Conference (MLADS) on Nov. 14. The events signify TigerGraph’s ongoing momentum in disrupting the graph technology market.

** TigerGraph Event Dates and Details **

Cloud Expo: “Graph Databases and Machine Learning: Finding a Happy Marriage”

When does it make sense to use graph databases and machine learning in combination? This talk tackles the question from two ends: classifying predictive analytics methods and assessing graph database attributes.

It also examines the ongoing lifecycle for machine learning in production. From this analysis it builds a framework for seeing where machine learning on a graph can be advantageous.

  • Featuring TigerGraph’s Victor Lee, director of product management

  • Monday, Nov. 12 from 10:00 - 10:40 a.m. ET

  • Taking place in the Riverside Room, Roosevelt Hotel, New York, NY

Microsoft’s Machine Learning and Data Science Conference: Startup Showcase

The grand finale of MLADS, this event features a selection of the best startups from the Microsoft ScaleUp programs around the world, including the U.S., China, Germany and India. Join more than 500 attendees to hear TigerGraph speak on how it’s using Microsoft technology.

  • Featuring Todd Blaschka, chief operating officer

  • Wednesday, Nov. 14 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. PT

  • Taking place in the McKinley Room, Microsoft Headquarters, Redmond, WA

  • Meet TigerGraph after the presentation at the Startup Showcase table, or at the happy hour following the event.

To connect with TigerGraph at the events, email info@tigergraph.com.

About TigerGraph

TigerGraph is the world’s fastest graph analytics platform designed to unleash the power of interconnected data for deeper insights and better outcomes. TigerGraph fulfills the true promise and benefits of the graph platform by tackling the toughest data challenges in real time, no matter how large or complex the dataset. TigerGraph supports applications such as IoT, AI and machine learning to make sense of ever-changing big data. TigerGraph’s proven technology is used by customers including Uber, VISA, Alipay, Wish, China Mobile, State Grid Corporation of China, and Zillow. For more information, follow the company on Twitter @TigerGraphDB or visit www.tigergraph.com.

Media Contact

Lila Razzaqui

Offleash PR for TigerGraph

lila@offleashpr.com

(650) 825-5452

logo - full color@2x.png

