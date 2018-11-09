09/11/2018 21:30:00

Two Hands Corporation Issues Statement About Promotional Activity Involving Its Common Stock

TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Two Hands Corporation (OTCQB: TWOH), (the "Company", "TwoHands"), a leading custom application development company, focused on creating a complete co-parenting solution, delivering tools that allow co-parents to better collaborate about parental responsibilities, was notified by OTC Markets ("OTC") on November 7, 2018 of recent trading and promotional activity concerning its common stock. The Company has been informed that the higher-than-average trading volume in the Company's stock may be the result of promotional activity.  The Company has also been informed that an email promoting TwoHands was sent from an unreliable source.

The Company's subsidiary engaged Stellar Media Group, LLC and compensated them thirty-thousand dollars for advertising and marketing of our “Connecting Family” Ad Campaign https://twohandsapp.com/50-off-two-hands-app/.  The Company had no knowledge of any other subject or content of the promotional campaign until notified by OTC Markets and given a copy of the material.  The Company did not have editorial control over the content.

After inquiry, the Company states definitively that its officers, directors and sole controlling shareholder (i.e., shareholders owning 10% or more of the Company's securities), have not sold or purchased the Company's securities within the past 90 days on the open market.

The promotional material primarily consisted of previously disclosed and publicly available information. After a review of the material, the Company determined that while the statements contained therein are neither false nor misleading, they did contain speculative language, and speculation about the future performance of Two Hands shares. The Company encourages those interested in the Company to rely solely on information included in its press releases, combined with its filings and disclosures made with the S.E.C. (www.sec.gov) and OTC Markets Group.

Since July 13, 2018, the Company has engaged Shuttle Digital Solutions Inc. for our social media management in order to create a long-term strategy to engage new users to subscribe to our application.

Since inception, the Company has issued shares of common stock pursuant to private offerings of securities, employee stock option plans, acquisitions and for general corporate purposes, as disclosed or covered in our filings and disclosures made with the S.E.C.

About Two Hands Corporation

Two Hands Corporation is a custom application development company that strives to create a complete co-parenting solution. Our ultimate goal is to improve the lives of families affected by divorce. "Two Hands" is an ideal solution that will reduce the stress and worries of co-parenting. "Two Hands" launched in July 2018. For more information, please visit our website at www.twohandsapp.com or www.facebook.com/twohandscorp.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any statement not regarding a historical fact is a forward-looking statement. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to finance its planned expansion efforts; the company's ability to raise funds on acceptable terms; the company's ability to successfully adapt its business model and such other risks disclosed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the securities and exchange commission including those on the company's annual report on form 10-K. The company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this document to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in management's expectations, except as required by law.

