Update: Governor Jeb Bush to Deliver Keynote Address at the FAIR Awards Gala and Benefit

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Florida Association for Insurance Reform (FAIR), a non-partisan non-profit association advocating for balanced insurance reforms to provide Floridians with affordable, quality insurance coverage, announced today that Former Florida Governor, Jeb Bush, will deliver a keynote address at its Annual Awards Gala and Benefit on November 29, 2018 at the JW Marriott Miami in Miami Florida.

“Long-term, balanced insurance solutions are best achieved when all stakeholders are engaged in the process,” said Governor Bush. “Witnessing the recent devastation resulting from Hurricanes Michael and Irma, it is clear we have more work to do. I am honored to work with FAIR and the FAIR Foundation, who accomplish their missions by convening all of the stakeholders in Florida’s real-estate driven economy.”

“We are honored to welcome Governor Bush as our keynote speaker for this year’s event,” said Jay Neal, FAIR President and CEO. “During his time in office, nine hurricanes impacted the state. His dedication to advance preparation, mitigation and rapid response saved countless properties and lives. Governor Bush is a true leader who is committed to the safety and prosperity of all Floridians.”

More than 200 professionals and dignitaries will attend the annual event which will highlight leadership, achievements, and progress toward a more resilient Florida. A portion of the proceeds will benefit and support the educational mission of the FAIR Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to creating safer, more resilient communities through education mitigation, and reducing uninsured risk.

For more information about the FAIR Annual Awards Gala, please visit floridainsurancereform.org/events.

About FAIR Florida Association for Insurance Reform (FAIR)

FAIR is a non-partisan, non-profit educational organization that advocates for fair, stable and affordable insurance markets for Florida consumers, through leadership, education and robust competition. Unlike other organizations that represent specific constituencies, FAIR works with all constituencies to facilitate ongoing dialogue and transparent communications. www.floridainsurancereform.org Follow FAIR on Facebook (facebook.com/FAIRwatch), Twitter (@FAIRwatch), or LinkedIn.

Media Contact- Florida Association for Insurance Reform

Cindy Campbell, Director of Marketing, Communications, and Stakeholder Relations

ccampbell@floridainsurancereform.org

754-200-4623

