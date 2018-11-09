Weekly Exercise - Swedish Stock 111/18

1
PCT LTD Announces Completion of Major Commercialization Milestones and Promotion of Jody Read to CEO Position
2
Spero Therapeutics Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Pipeline Overview
3
Cidara Provides Corporate Update and Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
4
HempLife Today to Launch New Advertising Campaigns Featuring its New Slogan for CannazALL CBD Products
5
Oxford Immunotec Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
1
SpeeDx broaden distribution network across Europe
2
VALNEVA Reports Nine Month Results for 2018, Confirms Guidance, Strengthens Balance Sheet with €50m Financing
3
Entasis Therapeutics Announces Zoliflodacin Phase 2 Results Published in The New England Journal of Medicine
4
PCT LTD Announces Completion of Major Commercialization Milestones and Promotion of Jody Read to CEO Position
5
Spero Therapeutics Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Pipeline Overview
1
SpeeDx broaden distribution network across Europe
2
New Study Suggests Zika Virus Eradication in the Americas May Become Impossible, Making the Need for a Vaccine Even More Critical
3
GeoVax Presenting at Upcoming Scientific Conferences
4
VALNEVA Reports Nine Month Results for 2018, Confirms Guidance, Strengthens Balance Sheet with €50m Financing
5
Entasis Therapeutics Announces Zoliflodacin Phase 2 Results Published in The New England Journal of Medicine