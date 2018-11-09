09/11/2018 22:22:19

Welcome Back Winter, at Banff Sunshine Village

The Iconic Canadian Ski and Snowboard Resort is Now Open For Winter

BANFF, Alberta, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banff Sunshine Village kicked off its 2018/19 Ski and Snowboard Season today, Friday November 9th.  To welcome the return of winter fun, eager skiers and snowboarders arrived in mass to make their first carve of the ski season.

Banff Sunshine, the premier ski and snowboard resort in the Canadian Rockies, opened four chairlifts, two magic carpets, and one gondola for skiers and snowboarders to enjoy. The Banff bases resort opened with the most ski and snowboard terrain ready for guests to ski of any resort in North America.

Sunshine’s first chair of the 2018/19 Ski Season was greeted with a welcomed cheer form guests eagerly awaiting fresh turns in Canada’s Best Snow. Chairlifts now open at Banff Sunshine for guests to ski and ride are Wawa, Strawberry, Jackrabbit, and Wolverine. For guests new to snow sports, Sunshine’s ski and snowboard school is open, as is the resort's learning area.

For skiers and snowboarders eager to get their park flow back, the Banff resort has opened a 17 rail and box feature terrain park on Strawberry.

In honour of Banff Sunshine’s opening weekend, the resort is offering free skiing to all NATO military and veterans. Discounted lift ticket prices are in effect until more terrain opens up. At present, adult lift tickets are $79+ GST for a full day and $65+ GST for an afternoon ticket. Sunshine Super Card holders get an extra discount when visiting the resort early this season. For more information on pricing, visit skibanff.com.

“It’s a thrill to be open for winter! Guests today were delighted with our early season snow conditions,” says Kendra Scurfield, Brand and Communications Manager at Banff Sunshine. “In festive spirit, we rang in the opening day with fresh snow-fetti falling from the sky. A sure sign of much more powder to fall throughout the season.” 

Also, now open at Banff Sunshine, is Sunshine Mountain Lodge, Banff’s only ski in, ski out hotel.

Banff Sunshine Village is now open daily for skiing and snowboarding from now, until May 20th, 2019.

For more information, feel free to contact: Kendra Scurfield at kscurfield@skibanff.com, 403-830-7946

 

Sunshine.jpg

