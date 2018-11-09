09/11/2018 22:22:59

Ziyen Inc. CFO and General Counsel, Dean Holter, Discusses the Regulation A+ Process During Appearance on ESPN’s BISTalk Radio

Ziyen Inc.’s Round 2 of Funding Closes in 20 days; limited time to invest at $1.50 per share

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziyen Inc.’s General Counsel, Dean Holter appeared on ESPN’s BISTalk Radio on October 29th 2018. Ziyen Inc. announced Dean was appointed General Counsel for Ziyen Inc. in July 2018 and since then Dean has been instrumental in providing strategic financial planning and business analysis for Ziyen Inc.

Click to listen to a Podcast of Dean Holter’s Interview on ESPN’s BISTalk Radio

Click to watch a Facebook Live of Dean Holter’s Interview on ESPN’s BISTalk Radio

Dean was interviewed by BISTalk Radio’s host, Bob Ryan, and during the interview Dean provided an insightful discussion about his role in developing business models which are based on structures such as Limited Liability Companies ("LLC") and Corporations, and the history behind these business structures.

Dean further discussed Regulation A+ as it applies to Ziyen Inc. and its role in the potential democratization of raising crucial capital for starting a company by providing an accessible method for non-accredited investors to invest in a pre-IPO company such as Ziyen Inc.

Dean also discusses his experience with the IRC Title 26, Section 48; Renewable Energy Tax Credits and the financing strategies for large scale commercial solar projects.  In addition to providing General Counsel for Ziyen Inc., Dean is also part of Berg Capital Markets, a healthcare investor relations and energy capital markets team which also serves as General Counsel and CFO for Lenitiv Scientific, a Montel Williams company.

Ziyen Inc’s Round 2 of Funding closes in 20 days; therefore, there is limited time to invest at the $1.50 share price.  For information on investing in Ziyen, please visit the company website at  www.ziyen.com, or for a copy of the latest company overview, please email support@ziyen.com

About Ziyen Inc.:

Founded in 2016, Ziyen Inc. is a Scottish-American company focused on delivering 100% Energy Independence to the USA.  Initially launched as a software company providing information on oil and gas related procurement contracts, Ziyen Inc. diversified in 2017, instating Ziyen Energy Division with intent to produce oil in the U.S. with advanced extraction methods and technology implemented and guided by career experts in the oil and gas industry.  In 2017 Ziyen acquired the mineral rights to its first oil field in Indiana, and now has thirteen oil assets. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently qualified Ziyen Inc. in November 2017 for our second round of funding, with a pre-IPO share price of $1.50. More information may be found in its Offering Circular filed with the SEC, or on their website

www.ziyen.com

.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements related to anticipated commencement of commercial production, targeted pricing, performance goals, and statements that otherwise relate to future periods are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC- specifically the most recent reports which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made and based on information available to the company on the date of this press release. Ziyen Inc. assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release.

Contact:

Josh Berg

Berg Capital Markets

josh@bergcapitalmarkets.com

Dean Holter, Esq.

Berg Capital Markets

dean@bergcapitalmarkets.com

Ziyen Logo 3.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
08 Nov
PNDORA
Efter et elendigt regnskab var det bemærkelsesværdigt, at den midlertidige ledelse kunne tale kursen..
35
07 Nov
FING-B
IDEX kan åbenbart ikke leverer en NFC sensor der virker eller så har MasterCard bare fundet FPC`s 13..
27
03 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg forundres til stadighed over de indlæg der kommer mod Danske Bank. Man kan kun være glad for, at..
24
06 Nov
FING-B
#HyundaiMotor will install a #fingerprint recognition sensor module on its new car door handle and s..
21
09 Nov
VWS
Finanstilsynet var i onsdag ude med en rapport, som skulle dokumentere, at Hedgefondene med deres st..
20
05 Nov
DANSKE
Vi er simpel hen så træt af dine negative og intetsigende indlæg om Danske bank, du har langt hen af..
20
05 Nov
ONXEO
Det er skægt, som du kan kommentere på forsøg, der endnu ingen gang er igangsat: Du er måske i færd ..
15
04 Nov
DANSKE
Sådan lidt i trods købte jeg igen aktier i Danske Bank tirsdag dagen før regnskabet. Selvom jeg e..
15
03 Nov
DANSKE
Flot regnskab af DB trods denne storm, som før eller siden jo ligger sig igen, uanset om 6212 vil de..
15
08 Nov
NKT
Finansilsynet er i dag ude med en rapport, som klart siger, at Hedgefondenes indsats ikke paavirker ..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
HempLife Today to Launch New Advertising Campaigns Featuring its New Slogan for CannazALL CBD Products
2
Oxford Immunotec Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
3
ITRI Wins CES Innovation Awards for Second Consecutive Year
4
Imperial Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
5
goeasy Ltd. Announces Launch of Normal Course Issuer Bid

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:30
Enstar and Maiden Agree to Loss Portfolio Transfer of Maiden Re’s AmTrust Quota Share
22:30
MacroGenics Reports Presentation of Clinical Data at 33rd Annual SITC Meeting
22:27
Sengled Smart Lighting Product Recognized as CES 2019 Innovation Award Honoree
22:23
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GNC Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
22:23
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc. (CVON) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages CVON Investors to Contact the Firm
22:23
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Finisar Corporation (FNSR) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages FNSR Investors to Contact the Firm
22:22
Ziyen Inc. CFO and General Counsel, Dean Holter, Discusses the Regulation A+ Process During Appearance on ESPN’s BISTalk Radio
22:22
Welcome Back Winter, at Banff Sunshine Village
22:09
The world’s first IMAX Dome Theater featuring IMAX with Laser opens in San Jose

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
09 November 2018 23:27:29
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181109.5 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-11-10 00:27:29 - 2018-11-09 23:27:29 - 1000 - Website: OKAY