Ziyen Inc. CFO and General Counsel, Dean Holter, Discusses the Regulation A+ Process During Appearance on ESPN’s BISTalk Radio

Ziyen Inc.’s Round 2 of Funding Closes in 20 days; limited time to invest at $1.50 per share

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziyen Inc.’s General Counsel, Dean Holter appeared on ESPN’s BISTalk Radio on October 29th 2018. Ziyen Inc. announced Dean was appointed General Counsel for Ziyen Inc. in July 2018 and since then Dean has been instrumental in providing strategic financial planning and business analysis for Ziyen Inc.

Click to listen to a Podcast of Dean Holter’s Interview on ESPN’s BISTalk Radio

Click to watch a Facebook Live of Dean Holter’s Interview on ESPN’s BISTalk Radio

Dean was interviewed by BISTalk Radio’s host, Bob Ryan, and during the interview Dean provided an insightful discussion about his role in developing business models which are based on structures such as Limited Liability Companies ("LLC") and Corporations, and the history behind these business structures.

Dean further discussed Regulation A+ as it applies to Ziyen Inc. and its role in the potential democratization of raising crucial capital for starting a company by providing an accessible method for non-accredited investors to invest in a pre-IPO company such as Ziyen Inc.

Dean also discusses his experience with the IRC Title 26, Section 48; Renewable Energy Tax Credits and the financing strategies for large scale commercial solar projects. In addition to providing General Counsel for Ziyen Inc., Dean is also part of Berg Capital Markets, a healthcare investor relations and energy capital markets team which also serves as General Counsel and CFO for Lenitiv Scientific, a Montel Williams company.

Ziyen Inc’s Round 2 of Funding closes in 20 days; therefore, there is limited time to invest at the $1.50 share price. For information on investing in Ziyen, please visit the company website at www.ziyen.com, or for a copy of the latest company overview, please email support@ziyen.com

About Ziyen Inc.:

Founded in 2016, Ziyen Inc. is a Scottish-American company focused on delivering 100% Energy Independence to the USA. Initially launched as a software company providing information on oil and gas related procurement contracts, Ziyen Inc. diversified in 2017, instating Ziyen Energy Division with intent to produce oil in the U.S. with advanced extraction methods and technology implemented and guided by career experts in the oil and gas industry. In 2017 Ziyen acquired the mineral rights to its first oil field in Indiana, and now has thirteen oil assets. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently qualified Ziyen Inc. in November 2017 for our second round of funding, with a pre-IPO share price of $1.50. More information may be found in its Offering Circular filed with the SEC, or on their website

