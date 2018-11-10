CAMPBELL SOUP SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Campbell Soup Company - CPB

Related content SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Sharehol.. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TGTX CPB CHGG ADNT GOOG IGC ALGN SYF.. CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CPB, JT and TRVN: Levi & Korsin..

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until November 27, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB), if they purchased the Company’s shares between August 31, 2017 and May 17, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Campbell and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-cpb/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by November 27, 2018.

About the Lawsuit

Campbell and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 18, 2018, the Company disclosed disappointing financial results, for the third straight quarter, including the poor performance of its Campbell Fresh division that forced it to take a $619 million pre-tax non-cash impairment charge, a $19 million quarterly loss for the division, further revisions to its fiscal year 2018 earnings guidance, and that the Company’s CEO was stepping down immediately.

On this news, the price of Campbell’s shares plummeted over 12% to close at $34.37 per share on May 18, 2018.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com .

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163