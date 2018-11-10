G1 Therapeutics to Present Preliminary Data from Randomized Phase 2 Trial of Trilaciclib in Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer at 2018 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS)

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced that preliminary data from its randomized Phase 2 clinical trial of trilaciclib in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) have been selected for a poster discussion Spotlight Session presentation on December 5, 2018 at the 2018 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), being held in San Antonio, Texas.

"Metastatic triple-negative breast cancer is difficult to treat. Chemotherapy is the standard of care, but there are efficacy and tolerability limitations with this therapeutic approach,” said Raj Malik, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President, R&D. “We look forward to presenting the findings of this randomized clinical trial in mTNBC as we continue to explore the potential anti-tumor efficacy and myelopreservation benefits of trilaciclib across a range of indications, chemotherapy regimens and lines of therapy.”

This randomized, open-label, Phase 2 clinical trial enrolled 102 patients with mTNBC who had received 0-2 prior lines of therapy. In this three-arm trial, all patients received a chemotherapy regimen of gemcitabine and carboplatin and were randomized to receive chemotherapy only or chemotherapy plus one of two dosing schedules of trilaciclib. Details on the presentation are listed below. The poster will be available on the Publications page of the company’s website following its presentation at SABCS.

Title: Trilaciclib (T), a CDK4/6 inhibitor, dosed with gemcitabine (G), carboplatin (C) in metastatic triple negative breast cancer (mTNBC) patients: Preliminary phase 2 results

Abstract Number: 1191

Presentation Number: PD1-01

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics

Date / Time / Location: December 5, 5-7 p.m. CST/6-8 p.m. EST, Stars at Night Ballroom 1&2, Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center

Presenter: Joyce O’Shaughnessy, M.D. (Texas Oncology-Baylor Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center)

For more information about the 2018 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, please visit https://www.sabcs.org .

About Trilaciclib Trilaciclib is a first-in-class myelopreservation therapy designed to preserve hematopoietic stem and progenitor cell function and immune system function during chemotherapy. Trilaciclib is a short-acting intravenous CDK4/6 inhibitor administered prior to chemotherapy and has the potential to significantly improve treatment outcomes.

Trilaciclib is being evaluated in four randomized Phase 2 clinical trials. In March 2018, G1 announced positive Phase 2 data showing myelopreservation benefits in newly diagnosed, treatment-naive small cell lung cancer (SCLC) patients ( NCT02499770 ). Additional results from this trial were reported at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2018 Congress. The company plans to report data from three other randomized Phase 2 trials in 2018: a trial in combination with chemotherapy and Tecentriq® in first-line SCLC ( NCT03041311 ), a trial in combination with chemotherapy in previously treated SCLC ( NCT02514447 ), and a trial in combination with chemotherapy in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer ( NCT02978716 ).

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc.

is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of innovative therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer. The company is advancing three clinical-stage programs, trilaciclib , lerociclib and G1T48 , that are designed to enable more effective combination treatment strategies and improve patient outcomes across multiple oncology indications.

G1 is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.

