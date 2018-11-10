Larson Electronics Releases 12” x 12” x 6” Hazardous Location Stainless-Steel Junction Box

KEMP, Texas, Nov. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and equipment sectors, announced the release of a stainless-steel junction box designed for use in hazardous locations. This unit measures 12” by 12” by 6” and is IP66, Class I, Division 2 and ATEX-rated for indoor or outdoor applications where flammable gases, vapors or dust may be present.

The EPL-AEH-SS-12.12.6-N4X-BP-2X1S junction box is made of 316 stainless steel with an EPDM rubber seal. This unit is a Type 4X junction box with a hinged cover that conceals and contains removable pins. The exterior of the box measures 12” by 12” by 6”, while the interior measures 10.93” by 10.93” by 5.74”.

This unit comes equipped with bi-directional mounting lugs for easy mounting on walls or other flat surfaces and contains two, one-inch NPT hubs located on the south side of the enclosure. Suitable applications for this unit include on offshore rigs, at sewage and wastewater treatment plants, coal plants, gas facilities and any other sites where a hazardous location or ATEX-rated enclosure is needed.

About Larson Electronics LLC:

Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

