Larson Electronics Releases 25W Handheld LED Hunting Spotlight with 1000’ Light Beam

KEMP, Texas, Nov. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial and recreational lighting sectors, announced the release of a 25-watt handheld LED hunting spotlight. This IP65-rated unit offers powerful Cree® LED illumination that generates a total of 2,000 lumens of light with 70% lumen retention at 50,000 hours of use.

The HUL-LED25WRE-CPR-TRP-9 handheld LED hunting spotlight features a 120mm parabolic reflector and projects a focused light beam up to 1,000 feet. The body of this light is made of ultra-durable ABS polymer with an aluminum alloy light head housing and an impact resistant polycarbonate lens. This ergonomically designed and compact unit is waterproof, dust proof and shock proof for demanding outdoor conditions and applications.

This hunting spotlight features an articulated light head that can be tilted up or down independently of the handle for more precise positioning of the beam. This unit features a no-slip textured nylon handle that ensures a firm grip in wet conditions and a booted push-button that adds protection from water and dust.

This hunting spotlight comes with a 16-foot detachable cord and a 9-pin round trailer hitch plug. The cord is detached with a weatherproof 2-pin Deutsch connector that attaches and detaches the coil cord from the spotlight easily and securely. Suitable applications for this spotlight include hunting, marine and boating, camping, emergency services and first responders.

“This LED spotlight is a lightweight, yet ultra-rugged spotlight, perfect for outdoor uses in rough environments,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “It’s powerful illumination and far reaching beam is also ideal for emergency and first responder services.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: 

Larson Electronics LLC

 is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671

Phone: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

