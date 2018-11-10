10/11/2018 01:02:22

Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Tesaro, Inc. and Certain Officers – TSRO

Related content
09 Nov - 
TESARO Announces Immuno-Oncology Data Presentations at ..
01 Nov - 
TESARO Announces Third-Quarter 2018 Operating Results
30 Oct - 
The Foundation for Women’s Cancer and TESARO Partner on..
Related debate
08 Nov - 
indlagt ordre på 30,2
08 Nov - 
Nogle som køber denne her i 31?
24 Oct - 
....men det lugter af en negativ nyhed

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Tesaro, Inc. (“Tesaro” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TSRO) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court, District of Massachusetts, and indexed under 18-cv-12352, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities, other than Defendants and their affiliates, who purchased or otherwise, acquired Tesaro securities between November 4, 2016 through November 14, 2016, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Tesaro securities between November 4, 2016, and November 14, 2016, both dates inclusive, you have until January 9, 2019, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased. 

[Click here to join this class action]

Tesaro is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company that identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapeutics and oncology supportive care products in the United States. The Company describes its focus as “responsibly develop[ing] and commercializ[ing] innovative treatments where others may not.”

On July 7, 2016, Tesaro announced the closing of a previously announced underwritten public offering of common stock, pursuant to which the Company sold 5,347,500 shares at an offering price to the public of $81.00 per share (the “July Offering”). In a press release, Tesaro advised investors that the net proceeds from the July Offering would be approximately $409 million.

On November 4, 2016, Tesaro filed a quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the SEC, reporting the Company’s financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2016 (the “Q3 2016 10-Q”).  The Q3 2016 10-Q stated, inter alia, that “[o]ur balance of cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2016, and the cash we expect to generate from sales of VARUBI, are expected to be sufficient to meet our existing cash flow requirements and fund our existing operations at their currently planned levels through at least the twelve months.”  (Emphasis added.)

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) notwithstanding the completion of the July Offering, Tesaro’s liquidity position was insufficient to meet its cash flow requirements and fund its existing operations; (ii) accordingly, unbeknownst to investors, an additional public offering of Tesaro common stock was imminent; and (iii) as a result, Tesaro’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Aftermarket close on November 14, 2016—less than four months after the July Offering, and just ten days after assuring investors that VARUBI sales would be sufficient to fund the Company’s cash flow requirements and necessary operational funding for the next 12 months—Tesaro abruptly announced another proposed public offering (the “November Offering”).  In a press release, Tesaro stated that the Company had “commenced an underwritten public offering of 1,750,000 shares of its common stock”, “pursuant to its automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the [SEC] on June 30, 2016.”  That same day, Tesaro filed a preliminary prospectus supplement and related prospectus for the November Offering with the SEC.

Then, on November 15, 2016, Tesaro issued a second press release, announcing that the offering price for the November Offering would be $135.00 per share—roughly 9%, lower than the price of Tesaro stock at market close on November 14, 2016 ($148.50), the last trading session prior to the announcement of the November Offering.

Following these announcements, Tesaro’s share price plunged $17.46 per share, or roughly 11.76%, to close at $131.04 on November 15, 2016, wiping out approximately $607 million in shareholder value.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

888-476-6529 ext. 9980

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

01:02 TSRO
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Tesaro, Inc. and Certain Officers – TSRO
09 Nov TSRO
TESARO Announces Immuno-Oncology Data Presentations at SITC 2018 Annual Meeting
01 Nov TSRO
TESARO Announces Third-Quarter 2018 Operating Results
30 Oct TSRO
The Foundation for Women’s Cancer and TESARO Partner on the Race to End Women’s Cancer for 3rd Year
29 Oct TSRO
TESARO Announces Achievement of ZEJULA Prostate Cancer Development Milestones by Janssen
24 Oct TSRO
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within YRC Worldwide, NRG Energy, TESARO, The Trade Desk, Foot Locker, and Hertz Global — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
24 Oct TSRO
TESARO and Actress Cobie Smulders Launch Not on My Watch, a National Movement to Empower the Ovarian Cancer Community
20 Oct TSRO
TESARO Announces Data Presentations at ESMO 2018 Congress
18 Oct TSRO
TESARO to Announce Third-Quarter 2018 Financial Results on November 1, 2018
09 Oct TSRO
TESARO Announces Data Presentations at the ESMO 2018 Congress

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
HempLife Today to Launch New Advertising Campaigns Featuring its New Slogan for CannazALL CBD Products
2
Oxford Immunotec Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
3
Acer Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
4
Chembio Ebola Virus Diagnostic Test Receives U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization
5
ImageWare CEO Jim Miller Talks About UK Market, ForgeRock, Fujitsu, HPE and Other Partnership Updates  “In The Boardroom” on SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

Related stock quotes

Tesaro Inc 25.10 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

02:00
Golden State Warriors partner with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to drive connected experiences for Chase Center
01:45
UPDATE - Seismic Technologies Business of Fairfield Geotechnologies to be Acquired by Magseis
01:11
SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Campbell Soup Company of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – CPB
01:02
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Tesaro, Inc. and Certain Officers – TSRO
01:00
Xcel Energy Inc. to Join the NASDAQ-100 Index Beginning November 19, 2018
00:59
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Chegg, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – CHGG
00:51
Verizon offers free calling, text and data for customers impacted by Camp Fire
00:49
SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Honeywell International, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – HON
00:46
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – AAOI

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
10 November 2018 02:39:05
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181109.5 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-11-10 03:39:05 - 2018-11-10 02:39:05 - 1000 - Website: OKAY