RYANAIR SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ryanair Holdings plc - RYAAY

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until January 7, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Ryanair Holdings plc (NasdaqGS: RYAAY), if they purchased the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) between May 30, 2017 and September 28, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased ADSs of Ryanair and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ryaay/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by January 7, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Ryanair and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

In the summer of 2018, worsening labor relations continued to negatively affect Ryanair’s performance, despite its statements otherwise, causing significant expenses from flight cancellations. On July 23, 2018, the Company revealed quarterly profits had decreased 20% partly due to a 34% increase in staffing costs. Then, on October 1, 2018, Ryanair disclosed that strikes and flight cancellations had caused increasing costs such that it was unable to meet its annual profit guidance.

On this news, the price of Ryanair’s ADSs plummeted.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163

