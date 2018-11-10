10/11/2018 00:36:57

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Align Technology, Inc. - ALGN

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Align Technology, Inc. (“Align” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALGN).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Align and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On October 24, 2018, Align announced its third quarter 2018 financial results and reported that its Invisalign Average Selling Price had declined from $1,315 to $1,230. The same day, Align also announced that its Chief Marketing Officer would “reduce his responsibilities and transition to a part-time position.”  On this news, Align’s stock price fell $58.76 per share, more than 20%, to close at $232.07 per share on October 25, 2018, on unusually high trading volume.  The Company’s stock price continued to decline over the next two trading sessions, to close at $217.94 on October 29, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

888-476-6529 ext. 9980﻿

