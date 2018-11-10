SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of BWX Technologies, Inc. - BWXT

Related content Recent Analysis Shows Audentes Therapeutics, Endocyte, .. Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Fossil G.. Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Na..

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of BWX Technology, Inc. (“BWX” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BWXT). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether BWX and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On November 6, 2018, post-market, BWX announced its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2018. BWX reported, in part, that its “[t]hird quarter results were negatively impacted by a reserve on missile tubes and increased interest expense.” Following this news, BWX’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on November 7, 2018, damaging investors.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT: Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com