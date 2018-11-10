SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of China Zenix Auto International Ltd. - ZXAIY

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of China Zenix Auto International Ltd. (“China Zenix” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS: ZXAIY). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether China Zenix and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 14, 2018, the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) suspended trading in China Zenix securities and commenced delisting proceedings. The NYSE issued a press release stating, in part, that “[t]he determination to delist the Company was based on an investigation conducted by NYSE Regulation that brought to light the existence of evens that made further dealings or listing of the securities on the [NYSE] contrary to the public interest and not in keeping with sound public policy, pursuant to Section 802.01D of the Listed Company Manual.”

When trading resumed on June 18, 2018, China Zenix’s stock price fell $0.58, or 42.03%, to close at $0.80 per share.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT: Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 888-476-6529 ext. 9980