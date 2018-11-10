10/11/2018 00:38:45

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Hasbro, Inc. – HAS

Related content
08 Nov - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: OPK TRCO USAT APOG MGTI HAS HTHT OZK..
08 Nov - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for APOG, MGTI and HAS: Levi & Kors..
07 Nov - 
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Enc..
Related debate
22 Oct - 
Hasbro er kommet med kvartalsregnskab. Det er ikke et v..

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Hasbro, Inc. (“Hasbro” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:  HAS).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Hasbro and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On October 23, 2017, Hasbro issued a press release announcing its financial and operating results for the period ended October 1, 2017.  Hasbro reported a 5% decline in the Company’s U.S. and Canada segment’s quarterly operating profit to $217.3 million, or 21.9% of net revenues, compared to $228 million, or 24.4% of net revenues in 2016, citing the impact of the Toys “R” Us, Inc. bankruptcy filing.  That same day, Hasbro held a conference call with investors and analysts, during which the Company stated that it faced continued “tough economic conditions” in the U.K. and Brazil, which it “anticipate[d] will continue for the remainder of the year.” 

Following these disclosures, Hasbro’s stock price fell $8.44 per share, or 8.6%, to close at $89.75 per share on October 23, 2017.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

888-476-6529 ext. 9980

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

00:38 HAS
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Hasbro, Inc. – HAS
08 Nov HAS
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: OPK TRCO USAT APOG MGTI HAS HTHT OZK DY FIT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
08 Nov HAS
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for APOG, MGTI and HAS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
07 Nov HAS
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Hasbro, Inc. To Contact The Firm
06 Nov TGTX
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COCP, TGTX, HAS, ADNT and GOOG
06 Nov HAS
CLASS ACTION ALERT: Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Significant Losses From Investment In Hasbro, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAS) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline
05 Nov MCHP
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TRCO MCHP TGTX HAS ADNT TRVN HTHT SFIX HON: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
05 Nov HAS
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Hasbro, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
04 Nov HAS
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for USAT, COCP and HAS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
03 Nov HAS
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Hasbro, Inc. – HAS

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
HempLife Today to Launch New Advertising Campaigns Featuring its New Slogan for CannazALL CBD Products
2
Oxford Immunotec Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
3
ITRI Wins CES Innovation Awards for Second Consecutive Year
4
Intuitive Announces New General Manager in Korea
5
ImageWare CEO Jim Miller Talks About UK Market, ForgeRock, Fujitsu, HPE and Other Partnership Updates  “In The Boardroom” on SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

Related stock quotes

Hasbro Inc 97.32 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

00:46
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – AAOI
00:45
SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in MGT Capital Investments, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – MGTI
00:43
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Namaste Technologies Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – NXTTF
00:40
Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Adient plc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – ADNT
00:40
G1 Therapeutics to Present Preliminary Data from Randomized Phase 2 Trial of Trilaciclib in Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer at 2018 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS)
00:40
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Alphabet, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – GOOG
00:39
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Trevena, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – TRVN
00:39
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tribune Media Company - TRCO
00:38
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Hasbro, Inc. – HAS

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
10 November 2018 01:02:36
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181109.5 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-11-10 02:02:36 - 2018-11-10 01:02:36 - 1000 - Website: OKAY