10/11/2018 00:45:10

SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in MGT Capital Investments, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – MGTI

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against MGT Capital Investment, Inc. (“MGT Capital” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS:  MGTI) and certain of its officers.   The class action, filed in United States District Court, Southern District of New York, and index under 18-cv-09228, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities, other than Defendants and their affiliates, who purchased publicly traded securities of MGT Capital from October 9, 2015 through September 7, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants’ violations of federal securities laws and pursue remedies under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

If you are a shareholder who purchased MGT Capital securities between October 9, 2015, and September 7, 2018, both dates inclusive, you have until November 27, 2018, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.  A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.   To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased. 

[Click here to join this class action]

From 2013 until April 2016, MGT Capital described itself primarily as “engaged in the business of acquiring, developing and monetizing assets in the online and mobile gaming space as well as the social casino industry.” In May 2016, MGT Capital announced it was transforming itself into a cybersecurity company. MGT Capital currently purports to be engaged in bitcoin mining, with operations in the State of Washington and Sweden.

Starting in 2015, Barry Honig (“Honig”) and his associates chose MGT Capital to effectuate their modus operandi: buy cheap shares; obtain control over the company and its management; exercise that control in order to cause the company to engage in a misleading stock promotion that drives up the stock price and the trading volume of the company’s shares; and finally, dump their shares for a profit in the inflated market.  Moreover, throughout the Class Period, Honig and his associate hid their control over the Company took numerous steps to conceal their involvement, and to perpetuate the false appearance that the Company was independent and controlled by its CEO.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants were engaged in an illegal  pump-and-dump scheme to artificially inflate MGT Capital’s stock price; (2) the Scheme Defendants (defined below) had a history of engaging in illegal conduct in connection with the purchase and sale of securities; (3) the Scheme Defendants were a “group”, pursuant to Section 13 of the Exchange Act; (4) the Scheme Defendants exercised control over the Company;  (5) the Company’s acquisition of D-Vasive Inc. was part of Defendants’ illegal  pump-and-dump scheme to artificially inflate MGT Capital’s stock price;   (6) Defendants’ illicit scheme caused MGT Capital to make false and misleading statements, which would result in governmental and regulatory scrutiny; (7) the scheme would result in the delisting of MGT Capital’s stock from NYSE MKT; and (8) as a result, Defendants’ statements about MGT Capital’s business and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Beginning in September 2016, when the Company disclosed that it had received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) requesting “certain information from the Company,” the truth concerning the Company was solely revealed to the market—namely, that Defendants had controlled the Company in order to effectuate an illegal pump-and-dump scheme.  The full extent of Defendants’ illegal acts was revealed on September 7, 2018, when the SEC issued a press release disclosing its recently filed complaint against the Scheme Defendants in connection with their actions concerning MGT Capital.

Following the SEC’s action against Honig and his associates, the Company’s stock plummeted to $0.395 per share on September 10, 2018, over 91% below the stock’s trading peak during the Class Period.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

888-476-6529 ext. 9980

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
08 Nov
PNDORA
Efter et elendigt regnskab var det bemærkelsesværdigt, at den midlertidige ledelse kunne tale kursen..
35
07 Nov
FING-B
IDEX kan åbenbart ikke leverer en NFC sensor der virker eller så har MasterCard bare fundet FPC`s 13..
27
03 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg forundres til stadighed over de indlæg der kommer mod Danske Bank. Man kan kun være glad for, at..
24
06 Nov
FING-B
#HyundaiMotor will install a #fingerprint recognition sensor module on its new car door handle and s..
21
09 Nov
VWS
Finanstilsynet var i onsdag ude med en rapport, som skulle dokumentere, at Hedgefondene med deres st..
20
05 Nov
DANSKE
Vi er simpel hen så træt af dine negative og intetsigende indlæg om Danske bank, du har langt hen af..
20
05 Nov
ONXEO
Det er skægt, som du kan kommentere på forsøg, der endnu ingen gang er igangsat: Du er måske i færd ..
15
04 Nov
DANSKE
Sådan lidt i trods købte jeg igen aktier i Danske Bank tirsdag dagen før regnskabet. Selvom jeg e..
15
03 Nov
DANSKE
Flot regnskab af DB trods denne storm, som før eller siden jo ligger sig igen, uanset om 6212 vil de..
15
08 Nov
NKT
Finansilsynet er i dag ude med en rapport, som klart siger, at Hedgefondenes indsats ikke paavirker ..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
HempLife Today to Launch New Advertising Campaigns Featuring its New Slogan for CannazALL CBD Products
2
Oxford Immunotec Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
3
Acer Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
4
Chembio Ebola Virus Diagnostic Test Receives U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization
5
ImageWare CEO Jim Miller Talks About UK Market, ForgeRock, Fujitsu, HPE and Other Partnership Updates  “In The Boardroom” on SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

02:00
Golden State Warriors partner with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to drive connected experiences for Chase Center
01:45
UPDATE - Seismic Technologies Business of Fairfield Geotechnologies to be Acquired by Magseis
01:11
SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Campbell Soup Company of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – CPB
01:02
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Tesaro, Inc. and Certain Officers – TSRO
01:00
Xcel Energy Inc. to Join the NASDAQ-100 Index Beginning November 19, 2018
00:59
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Chegg, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – CHGG
00:51
Verizon offers free calling, text and data for customers impacted by Camp Fire
00:49
SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Honeywell International, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – HON
00:46
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – AAOI

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
10 November 2018 02:39:01
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181109.5 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-11-10 03:39:01 - 2018-11-10 02:39:01 - 1000 - Website: OKAY