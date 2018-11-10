Verizon offers free calling, text and data for customers impacted by Camp Fire

Related content Verizon and MassTLC challenge local robotics developers.. New Verizon 5G Lab will drive the development of 5G use.. Now you get more value when you join Verizon Prepaid

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For our customers impacted by the Camp Fire currently burning in Butte County, Verizon Wireless is saying “We’ve Got Your Back.” Through November 11, Verizon is providing free calling, texting and data to its postpaid and prepaid customers who reside in areas most impacted by the wildfire.

"We know our customers count on staying connected every day, and especially when wildfires strike," said Jonathan LeCompte, president, Pacific Market for Verizon. "We want to give people one less thing to worry about as they focus on keeping loved ones safe during this time of crisis.”

More information on Verizon’s assistance will be provided as the Camp Fire develops and its impact is able to be assessed. Additionally, as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to those on the front lines of public safety, Verizon recently announced that speed caps restrictions have been lifted for first responders in California.

Before visiting, please contact your local store as store hours may vary depending on local impact.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated $126 billion in 2017 revenues. The company operates America’s most reliable wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. Its Oath subsidiary reaches people around the world with a dynamic house of media and technology brands.

VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/ . News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/ .

Media contact:

Heidi Flato

925.324.8692

heidi.flato@verizonwireless.com

Twitter: @HeidiFlato

Carolyn Schamberger

847.204.4282

carolyn.schamberger1@verizonwireless.com

Twitter: @cschamz