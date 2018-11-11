11/11/2018 12:00:00

ANEW Medical and Rehabilitation Now Offers Cold Laser Therapy Option for Joliet-Area Residents

JOLIET, Ill., Nov. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Joliet, Illinois chiropractic clinic is spreading the word about the newest addition to its many holistic healing techniques and technologies. ANEW Medical and Rehabilitation has announced its acquisition of a new and improved piece of cold laser equipment known as the MR5 ACTIV PRO LaserStim.

According to the clinic's chiropractor, Dr. Lisa Rubis, this device, the product of a company called Multiradiance Medical, offers advantages far beyond other existing forms of laser therapy. "This device can provide different kinds of tissue healing, and a greater variety of tissue treatment depths, than other lasers on the market," she says.

Dr. Rubis explains that cold laser technology differs from surgical lasers, which typically cut and cauterize tissue. "A cold laser is so named because it operates at a lower level than a surgical laser. The beam passes through the skin into the underlying tissues, where it stimulates tissue healing by boosting production a cellular fuel called ATP," says the chiropractor. She adds that the laser's energy also increases circulation in the tissues, which allows for faster healing and the removal of inflammatory substances.

Cold laser technology has gained in flexibility and power over the years, from early Class 3 lasers that could only penetrate to a shallow depth to more powerful Class 4 pulsed lasers. According to Dr. Rubis, the MR5 ACTIV PRO LaserStim offers an even greater range of capabilities than its predecessors. "The MR5 ACTIV PRO LaserStim can emit pulsed energy at three different wavelengths, from more shallow depths to intense treatment of deeper tissues," she explains.

Dr. Rubis also notes that, unlike laser therapy devices that can only emit pulsed light, the MR5 ACTIV PRO LaserStim also has the ability to emit a static magnetic field. She states that this feature helps make the tissues more receptive to the pulse energy of the laser.

"In addition to these state-of-the-art features, our new laser device uses Treatment Area Recognition and Guidance Enhanced Technology, or TARGET," says Dr. Rubis. "This, coupled with the device's LaserStim technology, helps us deliver light and electrical energy to the tissues in need of healing." The clinic uses its new cold laser therapy device to treat a wide range of conditions. Dr. Rubis gives examples such as muscle and tendon strains, sprained ligaments, chronic inflammatory pain, degenerative joint conditions, and neuropathy.

The chiropractor stresses that this new technology is covered by medical insurance. "We want insurance holders to know that they have ready access to this extraordinary option," she says.

ANEW Medical and Rehabilitation provides chiropractic care, massage therapy, and a variety of physiotherapy services in Joliet, Illinois. Interested parties are directed to call the clinic at 815-207-7463.

