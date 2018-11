Baker Mills LLC Extends Its Offer to Purchase Shares of Abbott Laboratories

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Mills LLC (“Baker Mills”) announced today that it has extended its forthcoming offer, dated November 12, 2018, to purchase up to 60,000 common shares of Abbott Laboratories at a price of $57.00 (the “Offer”), until 5:00 pm New York City time on December 12, 2018, unless further extended (the “Expiration Time”).

Baker Mills will accept for payment and will pay for all shares validly tendered prior to the Expiration Time and not properly withdrawn in accordance with the terms of the Offer.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NEITHER AN OFFER TO PURCHASE NOR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL SHARES. THE OFFER IS MADE SOLELY BY THE OFFER TO PURCHASE, DATED NOVEMBER 12, 2018, AND THE RELATED LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO. STOCKHOLDERS SHOULD READ THESE MATERIALS CAREFULLY BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION, INCLUDING THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE OFFER.

STOCKHOLDERS CAN OBTAIN A COPY OF THE OFFER TO PURCHASE AND LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL FROM THE INFORMATION AGENT FOR THE OFFER, NEVADA AGENCY AND TRANSFER COMPANY, AT (775) 322-0130.