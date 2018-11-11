11/11/2018 16:00:00

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TRCO, USAT and CHGG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO)

Class Period: November 29, 2017 - July 16, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tribune-media-company-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Tribune Media Company made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sinclair Broadcasting Group, Inc., which had agreed to merge with Tribune, was refusing to divest itself of television stations in certain markets necessary in order to secure regulatory approval; and (2) Sinclair was taking the position that it was not legally or contractually obligated to complete the identified divestitures to ensure regulatory approval.

To learn more about the Tribune Media Company class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQGM: USAT)

Class Period: November 9, 2017 - September 11, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/usa-technologies-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: USA Technologies, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) USA Technologies’ treatment of contractual arrangements in its financial statements would result in an internal investigation and delay the filing of its annual report for fiscal year 2018; (2) consequently, USA Technologies’ internal controls over financial reporting were weak and deficient; (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about USA Technologies’ business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the USA Technologies, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG)

Class Period: July 30, 2018 - September 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/chegg-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Chegg, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate security measures to protect users’ data; (2)  the Company lacked the internal controls and procedures to detect unauthorized access to its systems and to its data; (3)  as a result, the Company would incur additional expenses and litigation risks; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Chegg, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg

