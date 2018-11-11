11/11/2018 05:00:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ALNY ACHC JT TRVN HON DY AQUA SONS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ALNY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2018

Class Period: February 15, 2018 and September 12, 2018

Get additional information about ALNY: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/alnylam-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ACHC)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2018

Class Period: February 23, 2017 and October 24, 2017

Get additional information about ACHC: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/acadia-healthcare-company-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 24, 2018

Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to the initial public offering on or about November 16, 2017

Get additional information about JT: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/jianpu-technology-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQGS: TRVN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Class Period: May 2, 2016 and October 9, 2018

Get additional information about TRVN: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/trevena-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018

Class Period: February 9, 2018 and October 19, 2018

Get additional information about HON: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/honeywell-international-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 24, 2018

Class Period: November 20, 2017 and August 10, 2018

Get additional information about DY: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/loss-submission-form-2?wire=3

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019

Class Period: November 6, 2017 and October 30, 2018

Get additional information about AQUA: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/evoqua-water-technologies-corp-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Sonus Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONS) (as of October 30, 2017, now Ribbon Communications, Inc. and trading as NASDAQ: RBBN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019

Class Period: January 8, 2015 and March 24, 2015

Get additional information about SONS: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/sonus-networks-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

250x148_wong.jpg

