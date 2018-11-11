11/11/2018 15:15:00

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TGTX, ADNT, GOOG, IGC and ALGN

Related content
10 Nov - 
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces..
10 Nov - 
Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on ..
10 Nov - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Sharehol..

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.      

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQCM: TGTX)

Class Period: June 4, 2018 to September 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2018

During the class period, TG Therapeutics, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) TG was involved in cleaning the data collected in the UNITY-CLL Trial; and as a result, was able to gain an understanding as to the efficacy of the combination therapy; (2) as a result of that data cleaning, TG knew the UNITY-CLL Trial had failed to meet its stated goal and as a result, the Company would not be able to seek accelerated approval; and (3) given that the UNITY-CLL Trial had failed to meet its stated goal, it was highly unlikely that the combination therapy would meet its primary endpoint of increased progression free survival.

Get additional information about the TGTX lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/tg-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT)

Class Period: October 31, 2016 to June 11, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements. In particular, the complaint alleges that defendants repeatedly stressed to investors that the Company was “solidly on track” to deliver 200-basis-point margin expansion by 2020, which was largely dependent on operational and financial improvements in Adient’s core SS&M business, while unbeknownst to investors, Adient’s core SS&M business faced significant operational problems such that the repeatedly touted 200-basis-point margin expansion was not “on track” at any point during the Class Period. Consequently, Adient stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, reaching a high of $85.93 per share.

Get additional information about the ADNT lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/adient-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG)

Class Period: April 24, 2018 to October 10, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

The lawsuit alleges Alphabet Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) Google exposed the private data of hundreds of thousands of Google+ social network users; (2) Google actively concealed this data breach for several months; (3) this conduct violated Google’s purported data privacy and security policies; (4) discovery of the foregoing conduct could foreseeably subject Alphabet to heightened regulatory scrutiny; and (5) as a result, Alphabet’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the GOOG lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/alphabet-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

India Globalization Capital Inc. (NYSE American: IGC)

Class Period: October 25, 2017 to October 29, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2019

According to the complaint, India Globalization Capital Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) India Globalization’s business model was in a state of change in order to lure potential blockchain and cannabis investors; (2) India Globalization had overstated the benefits of its relationships with manufacturers, partners, and distributors in order to inflate the Company’s potential commercial success in the blockchain and cannabis markets; (3) as a result, the NYSE delisted India Globalization’s shares from their exchange; and (4) consequently, Defendants’ statements about India Globalization’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.  On October 29, 2018 India Globalization announced that NYSE Regulation would begin the process of delisting the Company and trading would halt immediately.

Get additional information about the IGC lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/india-globalization-capital-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ALGN)

Class Period: July 25, 2018 to October 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2019

The complaint alleges Align Technology, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company would offer higher discounts to promote Invisalign; (2) the promotions would materially impact revenue; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.  On October 24, 2018, Align Technology issued a press release announcing its Q3 2018 financial results. Therein, the Company disclosed a more than 6% decrease in its Invisalign Average Selling Price (“ASP”). On the same day, the Company also announced that its Chief Marketing Officer would “reduce his responsibilities and transition to a part-time position.” On this news, Align Technology’s share price shares fell $58.76 to close at $232.07 on October 25, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

Get additional information about the ALGN lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/align-technology-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

Klein NEW logo black transparent.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

15:15 ALGN
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TGTX, ADNT, GOOG, IGC and ALGN
10 Nov ALGN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Align Technology, Inc. - ALGN
09 Nov SYF
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TGTX CPB CHGG ADNT GOOG IGC ALGN SYF RYAAY AQUA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
08 Nov ALGN
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IGC, ALGN and AQUA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
08 Nov ALGN
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Align Technology, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
08 Nov MCHP
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MCHP COCP ABBV JT TRVN SFIX CWH HON ALGN NKTR SYF: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
08 Nov ALGN
Align Technology Announces $50 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
07 Nov ALGN
Hagens Berman Notifies Align (NADAQ: ALGN) Investors of January 4, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline and Firm’s Ongoing Investigation
07 Nov COST
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of APOG, COST, HTHT, IGC, ALGN and SYF
06 Nov ALGN
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) and Encourages ALGN Investors to Contact the Firm

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Vascepa® (icosapent ethyl) 26% Reduction in Key Secondary Composite Endpoint of Cardiovascular Death, Heart Attacks and Stroke Demonstrated in REDUCE-IT™ Supports 25% Overall Reduction in Five-Point Major Adverse Cardiovascular Event Primary Composite E
2
Jounce Therapeutics Presents Reverse Translational, Biomarker and Preclinical Data from ICOS Program at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 33rd Annual Meeting
3
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ALNY ACHC JT TRVN HON DY AQUA SONS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
4
Larson Electronics Releases 25W Handheld LED Hunting Spotlight with 1000’ Light Beam
5
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Announces Updated Results from Ongoing Clinical Studies of Lead Programs, CPI-444 and CPI-006, at SITC 33rd Annual Meeting

Related stock quotes

Align Technology Inc 235.96 0.0% Stock price unchanged
TG Therapeutics Inc 5.540 0.0% Stock price unchanged
Alphabet Inc 1,066.15 0.0% Stock price unchanged
Adient PLC Ordinary Shar.. 21.52 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TRCO, USAT and CHGG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15:15
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TGTX, ADNT, GOOG, IGC and ALGN
15:08
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for COST and RYAAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15:07
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for APOG, NKTR and SYF: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15:00
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of OPK, ABBV, MGTI, HAS and CPB
13:17
Sanofi: ODYSSEY OUTCOMES investigators highlight at AHA that Praluent® (alirocumab) was associated with fewer deaths from any cause
12:00
ANEW Medical and Rehabilitation Now Offers Cold Laser Therapy Option for Joliet-Area Residents
05:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ALNY ACHC JT TRVN HON DY AQUA SONS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
10 Nov
Baker Mills LLC Extends Its Offer to Purchase Shares of Abbott Laboratories

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
11 November 2018 16:43:57
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181109.5 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-11-11 17:43:57 - 2018-11-11 16:43:57 - 1000 - Website: OKAY