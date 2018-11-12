12/11/2018 08:05:00

Advantest Introduces New Module, Extending EVA100 Measurement System’s Capabilities to Include High-Voltage Semiconductors

Suitable for Engineering or Manufacturing Environments, 

HVI Module Ensures Reliability of ICs for High-Volume Consumer Markets

TOKYO, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) has launched a new module for its proven EVA100 measurement system that enables testing of high-power ICs used in large-volume consumer applications.  With the new HVI (high-voltage VI source and measurement) module, chip makers can ensure the reliability of power devices in widely used applications such as AC/DC and DC/DC converters, motor controllers, LED drivers and gate drivers by accurately measuring their current leakage and breakdown voltages.

“This module unlocks the next level of capabilities for our EVA100 platform,” said Koichi Tsukui, managing executive officer of T2000 Business Unit at Advantest Corporation. “It extends the system performance to include power devices, which helps our customers to get more productivity from their ATE investments while also opening new market opportunities for Advantest.”

When using a single channel, the HVI module expands the EVA100 voltage coverage up to 1,000 volts with a current range of +8 milliamps or +20 milliamps of pulsed power.  By stacking the voltage source, the module enables tester coverage as high as 2,000 volts.  This ganging also enables the EVA100 to handle devices with a current range of +16 milliamps up to +40 milliamps of pulsed power.  The HVI module enables ‘glitch-free, hot-mode switching on the fly’ to yield faster setup and test time.

The versatile, small-footprint EVA100 tester is easy to use for device characterization through volume production.  The scalable architecture can be quickly reconfigured to address a varied product portfolio and achieves lower cost benefits from economies of scale.

The new HVI module is expected to be commercially available to customers by the first quarter of 2019.

About Advantest Corporation

A world-class technology company, Advantest is the leading producer of automatic test equipment (ATE) for the semiconductor industry and a premier manufacturer of measuring instruments used in the design and production of electronic instruments and systems.  Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world.  The company also focuses on R&D for emerging markets that benefit from advancements in nanotech and terahertz technologies, and has introduced multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, as well as groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools.  Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest established its first subsidiary in 1982, in the USA, and now has subsidiaries worldwide.  More information is available at www.advantest.com.

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

3061 Zanker Road

San Jose, CA 95134, USA

Judy Davies

Judy.davies@advantest.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e17bf9c-eaeb-4d0b-aa29-a249e9e24bc4

Advantest_Logo_4C.jpg

