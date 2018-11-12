Advantest Introduces New Module, Extending EVA100 Measurement System’s Capabilities to Include High-Voltage Semiconductors

Suitable for Engineering or Manufacturing Environments,

HVI Module Ensures Reliability of ICs for High-Volume Consumer Markets TOKYO, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) has launched a new module for its proven EVA100 measurement system that enables testing of high-power ICs used in large-volume consumer applications. With the new HVI (high-voltage VI source and measurement) module, chip makers can ensure the reliability of power devices in widely used applications such as AC/DC and DC/DC converters, motor controllers, LED drivers and gate drivers by accurately measuring their current leakage and breakdown voltages.

“This module unlocks the next level of capabilities for our EVA100 platform,” said Koichi Tsukui, managing executive officer of T2000 Business Unit at Advantest Corporation. “It extends the system performance to include power devices, which helps our customers to get more productivity from their ATE investments while also opening new market opportunities for Advantest.”

When using a single channel, the HVI module expands the EVA100 voltage coverage up to 1,000 volts with a current range of + 8 milliamps or + 20 milliamps of pulsed power. By stacking the voltage source, the module enables tester coverage as high as 2,000 volts. This ganging also enables the EVA100 to handle devices with a current range of + 16 milliamps up to + 40 milliamps of pulsed power. The HVI module enables ‘glitch-free, hot-mode switching on the fly’ to yield faster setup and test time.

The versatile, small-footprint EVA100 tester is easy to use for device characterization through volume production. The scalable architecture can be quickly reconfigured to address a varied product portfolio and achieves lower cost benefits from economies of scale.

The new HVI module is expected to be commercially available to customers by the first quarter of 2019.

