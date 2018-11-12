12/11/2018 18:00:00

Allied Universal Hires New Chief Financial Officer

Andrew Vollero Brings Substantial Corporate Finance and Operations Expertise to Security Leader

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Universal, a leading security and facility services company, has named Andrew Vollero its new Chief Financial Officer. Vollero will replace Bill Torzolini, who will retire in 2019, after serving 15 years in the role.

“Drew is an accomplished financial professional, evidenced by his expertise, background and achievements over his spectacular career,” says Allied Universal CEO Steve Jones. “I am confident that he is the right leader to propel our company forward over the next several years. We have accomplished so much in a short period of time under Bill’s guidance, and we thank him for his many contributions to our success. Our future outlook is incredibly bright with Drew onboard to continue to lead the charge.”

During his career that spans three decades, Vollero has led finance, strategic planning, development, investor relations and business operations for large consumer packaged goods, digital, and entertainment companies. Most notably, he spent 15 years at Mattel, where he was a division CFO and later Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, Strategy, and Investor Relations. While there, he partnered well with business leaders by taking a balanced approach to revenue growth and cost reduction to drive shareholder value.

Following his tenure at Mattel, Vollero became the first CFO of Snap (formerly Snapchat), a camera, social media and technology company. There, he built the finance function from scratch, and helped to lead Snap to a successful IPO in less than 18 months. In the early stages of his career, he held senior posts at PepsiCo and later Yum Brand’s Taco Bell division, including Controller. 

“Allied Universal is the well positioned market leader, and their explosive growth has been remarkable,” commented Vollero. “This role presents a terrific opportunity for me to join a talented team, profitably scale the global business, and continue Allied Universal’s trajectory into a world-class company.”

Vollero earned a Bachelor of Arts in Math and Economics, with high honors, from Yale University and holds a Master of Science in Management from Oxford University. He resides in Laguna Niguel, California.

Learn more about Allied Universal at www.aus.com.

About Allied Universal

Allied Universal, a leading security and facility services company with over 200,000 employees, provides unparalleled security services and solutions. The enterprise combines people and technology to deliver evolving, tailored solutions that allow our clients to focus on their core business. An unrelenting focus on clients’ success creates partnerships rooted in quality and value, and is supported by experience gained from being in business for over 60 years. Through our people and leading services, systems and solutions…Allied Universal is there for you. For more information, please visit www.aus.com.

Media Relations Contact

Allied Universal

Nancy Thompson, Vorticom Public Relations

212-532-2208 or nancyt@vorticom.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42592ad4-be5f-4cbd-83f1-9fd145af0f3b

allied.jpg

