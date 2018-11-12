12/11/2018 18:22:31

Atrion Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

ALLEN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atrion Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRI) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.35 per share on the Company’s outstanding Common Stock.  This dividend will be payable on December 17, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 3, 2018.

Atrion Corporation develops and manufactures products primarily for medical applications.  The Company’s website is www.atrioncorp.com.

Contact: Jeffery Strickland

               Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

               (972) 390-9800

 

Atrion Logo.jpg

