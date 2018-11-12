Atrion Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

ALLEN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atrion Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRI) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.35 per share on the Company’s outstanding Common Stock. This dividend will be payable on December 17, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 3, 2018.
Atrion Corporation develops and manufactures products primarily for medical applications. The Company’s website is www.atrioncorp.com.
Contact: Jeffery Strickland
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(972) 390-9800
Atrion Logo.jpg