BOXX Demos New Deep Learning Workstation and More at SC18

AUSTIN, TEXAS, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers, today announced that the APEXX Neutrino W, a deep learning development workstation, will make its debut inside BOXX booth #2813 at Supercomputing 2018 (SC18) in Dallas, Texas through Nov. 15. At the international conference for high performance computing, networking, storage, and analysis, BOXX will showcase a number of other products in their booth, as well as one in the AMD booth. 

“For organizations where deep learning, GPU rendering, and simulation are essential, BOXX offers unparalleled solutions,” said Bill Leasure, BOXX VP of Marketing. “This stems from our mission, which is to accelerate workflows, expedite decision-making processes, and facilitate customer success.”

Optimized for GPU-centric workflows, APEXX Neutrino W is ideal for deep learning development, rendering, and simulation, as well as multi-display wall applications. Featuring an 18-core, high-performance Intel® Xeon® W processor, up to four professional NVIDIA or AMD® Radeon Pro™ GPUs, and 512GB DDR4-2666MHz, Neutrino maximizes productivity while providing substantial ROI. Inside the BOXX booth, Neutrino is joined by the APEXX W3, another Intel Xeon W-based desktop workstation designed for deep learning and rendering applications. Inside the NVIDIA demo kiosk, attendees can experience the NVIDIA DGX Station, the world’s first personal supercomputer for leading-edge AI development. Built on the same NVIDIA GPU Cloud Deep Learning Stack powering all NVIDIA DGX™ Systems, the station enables a user to experiment at their desk and extend work across DGX Systems and the cloud. DGX Station features up to four NVIDIA Tesla V100 GPUs, a 20-core Intel Xeon processor, and 256GB of RAM.

Inside the AMD booth, the rackmount server BOXX GX8-P (recommended for applications like TensorFlow, Theano, Caffe, and Torch), features a single, 32-core AMD® EPYC™ processor, making it a high-performance, cost effective deep learning solution as compared to dual processor platforms. GX8-P also supports up to eight dual slot NVIDIA GPU cards and provides room for additional NVIDIA® Sync II cards, networking, storage adapters or NVMe storage devices while enabling increased bandwidth and lower latencies between PCIe Gen3 devices.

The BOXX booth will also host Cirrascale Cloud Services, the hardware manufacturer’s sister company which provides dedicated, bare-metal cloud service with the ability for customers to load their own instances of popular deep learning frameworks such as TensorFlow, Caffe, and Theano. This provides user access to the raw horsepower of a modern multi-GPU system, and is highly attractive to customers with various deep learning and HPC applications.

 “At SC 18, attendees can experience the complete BOXX solution,” said Leasure, “world-class deep learning and development workstations, as well as cloud services for data scientists and researchers.”

For further information and pricing on BOXX supercomputing solutions, contact a BOXX sales consultant in the US at 1-877-877-2699. Learn more about BOXX systems, finance options, and how to contact worldwide resellers, by visiting www.boxx.com.

 

 

About BOXX Technologies

 

BOXX is the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers for engineering, product design, architecture, visual effects, animation, deep learning, and more. For 22 years, BOXX has combined record-setting performance, speed, and reliability with unparalleled industry knowledge to become the trusted choice of creative professionals worldwide. For more information, visit www.boxx.com.

