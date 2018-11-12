Cannabis consulting pioneer exhibits at MJBizCon

Strainwise brings its industry groundbreaking crew to Las Vegas

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strainwise, the pioneering one-stop-shop that offers a complete suite of cannabis services, has arrived on the scene of the year’s biggest cannabis conference, ready to share its A-through-Z story of industry growth. The Strainwise experts will be on hand to offer industry guidance to conference delegates.

Strainwise , the national cannabis brand operating under the umbrella of STWC Holdings Inc. (OTC: STWC), has parlayed its origins among the first legal marijuana entrepreneurs in the country to become a nationally recognized firm. Dispensaries, growers and other cannabis-related firms have come to depend upon Strainwise for its expert advice, strategic thinking, branding and marketing guidance and industry connections.

Erin Phillips, president and CEO of STWC Holdings, will be in attendance at the conference along with her husband Shawn, who recently joined the company as its Senior Business Development Strategist. They will be on hand at Booth 1740 to talk to attendees about what it was like to acquire the world’s first recreational cannabis dispensary license, and how the company has grown to offer perhaps the most complete suite of cannabis-centric services in the industry.

“We’ve been looking forward to this show for months, knowing that we are in such a strong position to share our story and help other cannabis companies – in any stage of their development – to thrive and expand,” said Erin Phillips.

Shawn Phillips noted the company prides itself in its flexibility and willingness to work with any legal cannabis business to help that client attain its vision. Strainwise can steer companies toward a licensing model or help them develop their own brand, with all aspects of business such as operations, staffing, applications and marketing – or just those portions that the client needs. Strainwise helps with merger-and-acquisition activities, and Strainwise provides a cannabis education component in the form of customized seminars and online classes.

Erin and Shawn Phillips will be available for impromptu meetings at MJBizCon . They also encourage reporters at the show to prearrange interviews. Call 303-410-4971.

About

STWC Holdings,

Inc

.

Headquartered in Lakewood, Colo., STWC Holdings, Inc. (STWC) is a complete ecosystem of entities and services that support the burgeoning cannabis industry. From capital, strategic partnership, and seed-to-sale consulting to design, marketing and advertising services, we are highly diversified within the industry. We are a team of highly capable industry veterans that creates value for our partners by providing access to our comprehensive suite of assets. We develop made-to-order solutions to address the range of challenges that cannabis entrepreneurs and businesses face. We believe in the value of cannabis, and we’re laying the foundation for its future.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain forward-looking statements that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements related to the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, successful execution of growth strategies, product development and acceptance, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information about STWC Holdings, please visit: https://www.strainwise.com/

Media contact:

Steve Caulk, 303-410-4971, srcaulk@proconnectpr.com