Denbury Resources to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Energy Conference

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) today announced that Chris Kendall, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Energy Conference on Thursday, November 15, 2018, at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time. An updated corporate presentation for the conference and a link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.denbury.com.

Denbury is an independent oil and natural gas company with operations focused in two key operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The Company’s goal is to increase the value of its properties through a combination of exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices, with the most significant emphasis relating to CO 2 enhanced oil recovery operations. For more information about Denbury, please visit www.denbury.com.

DENBURY CONTACTS:

Mark C. Allen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, 972.673.2000

John Mayer, Director of Investor Relations, 972.673.2383