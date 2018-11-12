Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. to Present at the Credit Suisse 27th Annual Healthcare Conference

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ), a leading cloud-based technology platform and distributor of affordable individual and family health insurance and supplemental plans, today announced that management will present at the Credit Suisse 27th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at 9:10 a.m. MST. The conference will be held from November 12 - 15 at the Phoenician in Scottsdale, AZ. Company management will conduct one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on the same day.

About Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ)

HIIQ is a market leading cloud-based technology platform and distributor of innovative health insurance products that are affordable and meet the needs of health insurance plan consumers. HIIQ helps develop insurance products through our relationships with best-in-class insurance companies and markets them via its broad distribution network of third party licensed insurance agents across the nation, its call center network and its unique online capability. Additional information about HIIQ can be found at HiiQuote.com . HIIQ’s Consumer Division includes AgileHealthInsurance.com , a website for researching, comparing and purchasing short-term health insurance products online and HealthPocket.com , a free website that compares and ranks all health insurance plans, and uses objective data to publish unbiased health insurance market analyses and other consumer advocacy research.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc.:

Michael Hershberger

Chief Financial Officer

(813) 397-1187

mhershberger@hiiquote.com

Investor Contact:

John Evans

PIR Communications

(415) 309-0230

john@petrusir.com