12/11/2018 18:14:39

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. to Present at the Credit Suisse 27th Annual Healthcare Conference

Related content
08 Nov - 
Report: Developing Opportunities within Rayonier Advanc..
02 Nov - 
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Terminates Relations..
29 Oct - 
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Reports Third Quarte..

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ), a leading cloud-based technology platform and distributor of affordable individual and family health insurance and supplemental plans, today announced that management will present at the Credit Suisse 27th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at 9:10 a.m. MST.  The conference will be held from November 12 - 15 at the Phoenician in Scottsdale, AZ.  Company management will conduct one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on the same day.

About Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ)

HIIQ is a market leading cloud-based technology platform and distributor of innovative health insurance products that are affordable and meet the needs of health insurance plan consumers. HIIQ helps develop insurance products through our relationships with best-in-class insurance companies and markets them via its broad distribution network of third party licensed insurance agents across the nation, its call center network and its unique online capability. Additional information about HIIQ can be found at HiiQuote.com. HIIQ’s Consumer Division includes AgileHealthInsurance.com, a website for researching, comparing and purchasing short-term health insurance products online and HealthPocket.com, a free website that compares and ranks all health insurance plans, and uses objective data to publish unbiased health insurance market analyses and other consumer advocacy research.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc.:

Michael Hershberger

Chief Financial Officer

(813) 397-1187

mhershberger@hiiquote.com

Investor Contact:

John Evans

PIR Communications

(415) 309-0230

john@petrusir.com

Health Insurance Innovations logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

18:14 HIIQ
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. to Present at the Credit Suisse 27th Annual Healthcare Conference
08 Nov AOS
Report: Developing Opportunities within Rayonier Advanced Materials, Health Insurance Innovations, Columbus McKinnon, A. O. Smith, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Altice — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018
02 Nov HIIQ
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Terminates Relationship with Health Benefits One, LLC
29 Oct HIIQ
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial and Operating Results
22 Oct HIIQ
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Results on Monday, October 29, 2018
04 Oct MPC
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on American Homes 4 Rent, LCI Industries, Southern Copper, Health Insurance Innovations, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Marathon Petroleum — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
16 Aug HIIQ
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Announces the Planned Transition of HealthPocket, Inc. Founders
03 Aug HIIQ
Health Insurance Innovations to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 38th Annual Growth Conference
01 Aug HIIQ
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Welcomes Short-Term, Limited-Duration Insurance Rule Announced Today
01 Aug HIIQ
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial and Operating Results

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Fate Therapeutics Announces Encouraging Dose-Escalation Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 and Provides Regulatory Update on Landmark IND Application for FT500
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Welbilt, Inc. (WBT) and Encourages WBT Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Clinically Meaningful Outcome in NIH Trial of MPC-150-IM for Heart Failure LVAD Recipients Provides Pathway for Potential Regulatory Approval
4
AGC Networks to Acquire Black Box, Creating a Significant Global Technology Solutions Provider
5
Nidec Announces Fulfillment of All the Conditions of Tender Offer for Chaun-Choung Technology Corp., Taiwan

Related stock quotes

Health Insurance Innovat.. 42.62 2.5% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:50
UPDATE - Konica Minolta’s AccurioJet KM-1 UV Inkjet Press Offers New Opportunities to Expand Small Business Client Base
18:48
ACE Applauds Revisions to the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans
18:45
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
18:37
Create® Wins 2018 eHealthcare Leadership Awards for Digital Communications
18:30
End of Day
18:22
Atrion Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
18:15
Kathleen Walters ’73 Selected to Lead Syracuse University’s Board of Trustees
18:14
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. to Present at the Credit Suisse 27th Annual Healthcare Conference
18:02
INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of MoneyGram International, Inc.

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
12 November 2018 19:16:34
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181109.5 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-11-12 20:16:34 - 2018-11-12 19:16:34 - 1000 - Website: OKAY