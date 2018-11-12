12/11/2018 13:58:52

INVESTOR NOTICE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nektar Therapeutics and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Nektar Therapeutics (“Nektar” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NKTR) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between November 11, 2017 and October 2, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before December 31, 2018.                                   

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Nektar’s clinical-stage drug NKTR-214 faced multiple issues, and the Company’s attempt to improve it by “pegylating” IL-2 failed. The Company did not disclose that previous studies attempting to pegylate IL-2 also failed. The extended half-life for NKTR-214 was unlikely to provide benefits and also created safety concerns.  NKTR-214 was less effective than IL-2 by itself. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Nektar, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

