Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Intersections, Inc. – INTX

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC is investigating Intersections Inc. (“Intersections”) (NASDAQ: INTX) on behalf of the company’s current stockholders.

On October 31, 2018, WC SACD One Parent, Inc. (“WC SACD”) announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Intersections. According to the announcement, Intersections stockholders are expected to receive $3.68 in cash for each share of Intersections common stock that they own.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the proposed transaction provides adequate value to Intersections stockholders for their shares, and whether stockholders are being provided with all material information necessary to evaluate the proposed transaction.

