Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Intersections, Inc. – INTX

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC is investigating Intersections Inc. (“Intersections”) (NASDAQ: INTX) on behalf of the company’s current stockholders.

On October 31, 2018, WC SACD One Parent, Inc. (“WC SACD”) announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Intersections.  According to the announcement, Intersections stockholders are expected to receive $3.68 in cash for each share of Intersections common stock that they own. 

The investigation seeks to determine whether the proposed transaction provides adequate value to Intersections stockholders for their shares, and whether stockholders are being provided with all material information necessary to evaluate the proposed transaction.

Intersections stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or via email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options.  Additional information may also be found at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/intersections/.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in state and federal actions throughout the country.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.  This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

201 King of Prussia Road

Suite 650

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 258-1585

(888) 715 – 1740

skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

www.kaskelalaw.com

KASKELA LAW LOGO1.jpg

