12/11/2018 18:15:28

Kathleen Walters ’73 Selected to Lead Syracuse University’s Board of Trustees

Syracuse, NY, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syracuse University today announced that Kathleen Walters ’73, a distinguished member of the international business community, has been selected to lead Syracuse University’s Board of Trustees, succeeding current Board Chair Steve W. Barnes ‘82, whose term ends in May 2019. The members of the Board of Trustees unanimously elected Walters, who becomes the first woman to be named chair-elect.  

“I am deeply honored to have been selected by my peers to serve as the chair of my alma mater’s Board of Trustees,” says Walters. “Syracuse University played a significant role in my life’s trajectory, both professionally and personally, and I am thankful to have the opportunity to work on behalf of the institution that provided me such a strong education. I am humbled by the support I have received from my fellow trustees, Chancellor Kent Syverud and other members of the Syracuse University community, and look forward to taking on this critically important role.”

Walters, vice-chair of Syracuse University’s Board of Trustees, is recognized as a global leader who currently serves as executive vice president of Georgia-Pacific and group president of its consumer products group. Georgia-Pacific is one of the largest retail and commercial tissue and tabletop businesses in North America, spanning more than 40 operating facilities and employing 15,000 people. 

"Syracuse University is incredibly fortunate to have someone of Kathy's caliber taking over the leadership of the Board of Trustees,” says Barnes. “The combination of her strategic and governance experience makes her well positioned to be our next chair."

Currently, Walters serves on the board of directors for the World Affairs Council, INVISTA  and the Georgia Aquarium. She is also a member of the board of directors and executive committee for the Grocery Manufacturers Association. 

Walters has served as executive vice president of Georgia-Pacific LLC and group president of its consumer products group since 2007, and previously held other executive positions at the company. Prior to joining GP in 2004, Walters held a number of key leadership positions in Europe and the United States for Scott Paper Co. and Kimberly-Clark Corp. and was CEO of SAPPI Fine Paper North America.

“Kathy brings a unique perspective, as well as a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role of board chair,” says Chancellor Syverud. “She is a strong leader and a tireless advocate for Syracuse University. Kathy will make an excellent chair. I am confident great things will happen under her leadership.”

Walters adds: “My passion for Syracuse University and its mission began when I chose to attend partially based on my understanding, limited as it may have been at the time, of the importance of individual freedom to a prosperous career and world. In my time as a student there, and I hope in all times to come, Syracuse is a place where all ideas and thoughts can be debated and all cultures can add a richness to these ideas. That the world is made better by differences rather than sameness explains my dedication to Syracuse University.”

Walters has been very active in supporting the University along with her husband, Stanley P. Walters ’72. He was a two-year letterman in football at Syracuse and went on to a distinguished professional career, primarily with the Philadelphia Eagles, and after retiring was a radio color commentator. 

Walters and her husband have been instrumental in bringing together alumni and garnering community support for University initiatives in Atlanta, where the couple resides. This includes supporting the University’s Annual Fund, the Cold Case Justice Initiative and Syracuse Athletics. In addition to serving as vice chair of the board, Walters is a member of the Executive, Academic Affairs, Advancement and External Affairs and Budget committees. She also serves on the Library Advisory Council, Annual Giving and Strategic Enrollment Planning work groups. Walters is also co-chair of the Atlanta Regional Council and a member of the Regional Council Advisory Team.

Walters also regularly speaks with Syracuse University students participating in the SU Immersion Program in Atlanta, and hosted a regional Syracuse-sponsored event in 2014, “Power Up Atlanta,” a women’s networking symposium featuring Kristi Andersen, professor of political science in the Maxwell School, and prominent Syracuse alumni.

Walters earned an M.B.A. in finance and strategic planning, graduating with distinction from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics from the College of Arts and Sciences at Syracuse University.

Walters and her husband are the parents of two grown children, Stanley and Elizabeth, who also reside in Atlanta. The family previously resided in Philadelphia, London and Boston.

About Syracuse University

Syracuse University is a private, international research university with distinctive academics, diversely unique offerings and an undeniable spirit. Located in the geographic heart of New York State, with a global footprint, and nearly 150 years of history, Syracuse University offers a quintessential college experience. The scope of Syracuse University is a testament to its strengths: a pioneering history dating back to 1870; a choice of more than 200 majors and 100 minors offered through 13 schools and colleges; nearly 15,000 undergraduates and 5,000 graduate students; more than a quarter of a million alumni in 160 countries; and a student population from all 50 U.S. states and 123 countries. For more information, visit syracuse.edu.

Attachment

Tonya Strong-Charles

Syracuse University

315-460-5233

tocharle@syr.edu

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg vil gerne opfordrer jer til at kikke på 6212 indlæg omkring Danske Bank - min oplevelse er at ha..
47
08 Nov
PNDORA
Efter et elendigt regnskab var det bemærkelsesværdigt, at den midlertidige ledelse kunne tale kursen..
35
07 Nov
FING-B
IDEX kan åbenbart ikke leverer en NFC sensor der virker eller så har MasterCard bare fundet FPC`s 13..
27
09 Nov
VWS
Finanstilsynet var i onsdag ude med en rapport, som skulle dokumentere, at Hedgefondene med deres st..
22
06 Nov
FING-B
#HyundaiMotor will install a #fingerprint recognition sensor module on its new car door handle and s..
21
11 Nov
NOVO-B
Novo, Lilly, Sanofi og alle de andre diabetes-butikker er kommet med regnskab. AstraZeneca var den s..
20
11 Nov
 
Hej,   Jeg lægger kvartals regnskabs-tal ind for samtlige Nordiske selskaber fra Nasdaq OMX og Oslo ..
19
11 Nov
DANSKE
Det er muligt du syntes det - 6212 er langt langt over stregen......👎
18
11 Nov
DANSKE
Giver dig helt ret 6212 er meget trættende at læse Og jeg forstår ikke hans indlæg ikke bliver slet..
17
10 Nov
NOVO-B
Han er den mest kompetente herinde. Så er lidt ærgerligt at du må den måde sænker / ødelægger forrum..
16

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Fate Therapeutics Announces Encouraging Dose-Escalation Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 and Provides Regulatory Update on Landmark IND Application for FT500
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Welbilt, Inc. (WBT) and Encourages WBT Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Clinically Meaningful Outcome in NIH Trial of MPC-150-IM for Heart Failure LVAD Recipients Provides Pathway for Potential Regulatory Approval
4
AGC Networks to Acquire Black Box, Creating a Significant Global Technology Solutions Provider
5
Nidec Announces Fulfillment of All the Conditions of Tender Offer for Chaun-Choung Technology Corp., Taiwan

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:00
BioSig Technologies to Ring NASDAQ Opening Bell on November 13, 2018
18:50
UPDATE - Konica Minolta’s AccurioJet KM-1 UV Inkjet Press Offers New Opportunities to Expand Small Business Client Base
18:48
ACE Applauds Revisions to the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans
18:45
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
18:37
Create® Wins 2018 eHealthcare Leadership Awards for Digital Communications
18:30
End of Day
18:22
Atrion Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
18:15
Kathleen Walters ’73 Selected to Lead Syracuse University’s Board of Trustees
18:14
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. to Present at the Credit Suisse 27th Annual Healthcare Conference

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
12 November 2018 19:16:41
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181109.5 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-11-12 20:16:41 - 2018-11-12 19:16:41 - 1000 - Website: OKAY