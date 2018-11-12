12/11/2018 13:48:32

Listing of equity rights in Anoto Group AB (398/18)

At the request of Anoto Group AB, Anoto Group AB’s equity rights will be traded on First North as from November 13, 2018.

 

Security name:

Equity rights

Short name:

ANOT TO 18

ISIN code:

SE0011644418

Orderbook ID:

162982

Terms:

One (1) subscription option entitles to the subscription of one (1) new share in Anoto Group AB.

The subscription price for the shares upon exercise of the subscription options corresponds to SEK 4.00 per share.

Subscription period:

Thursday, May 2, 2019 until Friday, April 30, 2021

Last trading day:

April 28, 2021.

                                   

For further information concerning this exchange notice please call Karin Ydén or Tobias Ställborn at + 46 8 405 60 00.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB

 

