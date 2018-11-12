12/11/2018 19:58:40

Local Fans Welcome New Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza in Michigan

Restaurant to Provide Mt. Pleasant Community with Free Pizzas on Wednesday, November 14

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza, the recognized world leader in fast artisanal pizza, is giving fans in Mt. Pleasant a reason to celebrate. This Tuesday, November 13, the leading fast casual brand will open a beautiful 2,400 square foot open kitchen restaurant with interior seating for 59, and exterior patio, is located across the street from Central Michigan University (1218 S. Mission Street).

Since 2012, Blaze Pizza has been serving artisanal pies that are both fast and affordable. Each restaurant features an interactive open kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu’s generously sized personal signature pizzas or create your own, all for around $8. Every pizza features our made-from-scratch dough crafted in house daily, all-natural meats and vegetables, and is finished in an open flame oven which cooks pizzas in three minutes flat. For guests with special dietary needs, Blaze offers gluten-free dough, vegan cheese, animal rennet free dairy, and tree-nut free pesto.  Each of these elements have assisted the brand with becoming the fastest growing restaurant in history.

To celebrate the opening of the company’s newest locally-owned and operated Mt. Pleasant restaurant, anyone who visits Blaze’s new location on Wednesday, November 14th  from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and likes us or follows us on Instagram, Snapchat, and Facebook  will receive a FREE build your own pizza! Don’t forget to grab a freshly-made salad, iconic blood orange lemonade, or s’more pie dessert on your way out.

“Our mission at Blaze is really simple – we’re taking pizza back to its roots,” said Jim Mizes, president & CEO of Blaze Pizza.  “By making dough in-house, using carefully sourced ingredients, and cooking by fire, we’re giving guests a great way to enjoy artisanal pizza without the wait.  It’s changing the way people think about and eat pizza.”  

Blaze’s obsessive attention to detail extends well beyond the food.  Driven by its commitment to “Intelligent Choices for Our Pizzas, People & Planet,” the Mt. Pleasant restaurant is constructed with recycled and sustainable materials, uses eco-friendly packaging, and features energy-efficient LED lighting. The restaurants stylized design was inspired by our celebration of unconventional thinking and individuality.

Blaze Pizza is looking forward to building strong roots within the Mt. Pleasant community. The local restaurant has developed a turn-key in-restaurant fundraiser program that returns 20% of an event’s proceeds back to local organizations, and will be partnering with local schools, sports clubs and other organizations to host fundraising events. The Mt. Pleasant restaurant will also create 50 jobs locally.

Ryan Fauble, Blaze Pizza Franchisee, “We are excited to open another restaurant in the Michigan market and we are pleased to be a part of the wonderful community culture.” 

About Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza is a modern day “pizza joint”, serving up artisanal pizzas that are both fast and affordable.  With fans lining up each day for their custom-built pizzas, freshly made salads, house made lemonades and s’more pies, the innovative fast-casual concept has quickly become one of the hottest restaurant chains in the country.  Each restaurant features an interactive open-kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu’s signature pizzas or create their own, choosing from a wide selection of fresh, “clean” ingredients – all for about $8.  The generously-sized personal pizzas are then sent to a blazing hot open-flame oven – the centerpiece of the restaurant – where dedicated pizzasmiths ensure the thin-crust pies are fast-fire’d and ready to eat in just 180 seconds.  Restaurants make fresh dough from scratch using a proprietary recipe developed by Executive Chef Bradford Kent (the “Pizza Whisperer”), which requires a 24-hour fermentation period to produce his signature light-as-air, crisp crust.  For pizza fans with specific dietary needs, Blaze Pizza offers gluten-free dough and vegan cheese.

Recently named the #1 “Brand of the Year” in the Fast Casual Top 100, Blaze Pizza has built momentum and developed a cult-like following as it expands across the country.  The concept is backed by private equity firm Brentwood Associates and founding investors that include LeBron James, Maria Shriver, movie producer John Davis and Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner.  For more information, please visit blazepizza.com and facebook.com/blazepizza or click here to view a company video.

Media Contact:

Joshua Levitt, Press Relations

Josh.Levitt@blazepizza.com 

949-215-1438

Blaze Pizza®, fast-fire'd®, the horizontal logo design, the proprietary name "pizzasmith" and related trademarks are the property of Blaze Pizza LLC.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ebad4a98-886b-4f57-b13c-72538625a0fc 

BlazeLogoHorizontalHigh-Res.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg vil gerne opfordrer jer til at kikke på 6212 indlæg omkring Danske Bank - min oplevelse er at ha..
47
08 Nov
PNDORA
Efter et elendigt regnskab var det bemærkelsesværdigt, at den midlertidige ledelse kunne tale kursen..
35
07 Nov
FING-B
IDEX kan åbenbart ikke leverer en NFC sensor der virker eller så har MasterCard bare fundet FPC`s 13..
27
09 Nov
VWS
Finanstilsynet var i onsdag ude med en rapport, som skulle dokumentere, at Hedgefondene med deres st..
22
06 Nov
FING-B
#HyundaiMotor will install a #fingerprint recognition sensor module on its new car door handle and s..
21
11 Nov
NOVO-B
Novo, Lilly, Sanofi og alle de andre diabetes-butikker er kommet med regnskab. AstraZeneca var den s..
20
11 Nov
 
Hej,   Jeg lægger kvartals regnskabs-tal ind for samtlige Nordiske selskaber fra Nasdaq OMX og Oslo ..
19
11 Nov
DANSKE
Det er muligt du syntes det - 6212 er langt langt over stregen......👎
18
11 Nov
DANSKE
Giver dig helt ret 6212 er meget trættende at læse Og jeg forstår ikke hans indlæg ikke bliver slet..
17
10 Nov
NOVO-B
Han er den mest kompetente herinde. Så er lidt ærgerligt at du må den måde sænker / ødelægger forrum..
16

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Fate Therapeutics Announces Encouraging Dose-Escalation Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 and Provides Regulatory Update on Landmark IND Application for FT500
2
Clinically Meaningful Outcome in NIH Trial of MPC-150-IM for Heart Failure LVAD Recipients Provides Pathway for Potential Regulatory Approval
3
AGC Networks to Acquire Black Box, Creating a Significant Global Technology Solutions Provider
4
Nidec Announces Fulfillment of All the Conditions of Tender Offer for Chaun-Choung Technology Corp., Taiwan
5
Innate Pharma presented translational data from the Phase II of monalizumab and cetuximab at SITC

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20:48
Byzen Digital Announces Commercial Relationship with Strategic Long-Term Investment Partner, The Axiom Partnership
20:24
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of BWX Technologies, Inc.
20:19
Mobile Beacon Launches Disaster Recovery Program to Assist Community Anchor Institutions with Rebuilding After Hurricanes
20:10
ReMode to Make Conference Programming Globally Available via Livestream
20:00
National Fuel Gas Company Accepts U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Methane Challenge
19:58
Local Fans Welcome New Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza in Michigan
19:44
McAninch Arts Center Announces Exclusive Exhibition of Frida Kahlo Works
19:40
INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Commencement of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by the Board of Directors of Welbilt, Inc. -- WBT
19:32
BOXX Demos New Deep Learning Workstation and More at SC18

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
12 November 2018 21:09:39
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181109.5 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-11-12 22:09:39 - 2018-11-12 21:09:39 - 1000 - Website: OKAY