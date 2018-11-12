Micron Collaborates with Premium German Automaker to Advance Automotive Memory Technologies

Testing and Development of Automotive Memory Solutions to be Conducted at Micron’s State-of-the-Art Lab

BOISE, Idaho and MUNICH, Germany, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc., (Nasdaq: MU) an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions, today announced at Electronica 2018 that it will collaborate with the BMW Group to further advance the development of automotive memory solutions used in vehicles. Memory and storage are key components in accelerating the intelligence and user experience of next-generation systems in vehicles, including in-cabin infotainment as well as advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) technology, which together play an important role in making self-driving autonomous cars a reality.

Micron and the BMW Group will intensify their existing efforts toward testing and development of automotive memory solutions at Micron’s state-of-the-art lab in Munich, Germany. Using the Test Automation Framework of the BMW Group as a car emulator platform, the two companies will work together to define and validate memory and storage solutions for next-generation platforms. The collaborative effort will leverage Micron’s memory and storage technology expertise, along with its broad portfolio of DRAM, NAND, and NOR technologies, including LPDRAM, e.MMC, UFS and SSD storage solutions.

As a proven memory partner for automotive manufacturers, Micron recognizes the importance of validating and testing new automotive memory technologies for robustness and reliability before releasing them into the market. Micron’s customer lab expertise in developing innovative automotive memory technologies will enable the BMW Group to raise the quality of the driving experience in automobiles of the future.

“The incorporation of new features and capabilities in advanced in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) and ADAS, such as voice recognition, hand gesturing and image recognition, are driving an explosive growth in both volatile and nonvolatile memory embedded in vehicles, accelerating intelligence at the edge,” said Giorgio Scuro, vice president of Micron’s automotive division. “Micron has a long-standing record working with automotive industry partners, and this joint initiative with the BMW Group is a testament to our expertise in bringing innovative automotive memory technologies to market.”

As a leading memory partner with more than 25 years of experience, Micron provides advanced automotive memory solutions that meet stringent quality, reliability and compliance requirements. Micron’s broad portfolio of volatile and nonvolatile memory products are optimized for automotive and supported by a formal product longevity program.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. Through our global brands — Micron®, Crucial® and Ballistix® — our broad portfolio of high-performance memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash and 3D XPoint™ memory, is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life. Backed by 40 years of technology leadership, our memory and storage solutions enable disruptive trends, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and autonomous vehicles, in key market segments like cloud, data center, networking, mobile and automotive. Our common stock is traded on the NASDAQ under the MU symbol. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc., visit www.micron.com .

