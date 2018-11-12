12/11/2018 20:19:56

Mobile Beacon Launches Disaster Recovery Program to Assist Community Anchor Institutions with Rebuilding After Hurricanes

Johnston, RI, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile Beacon launched Disaster Recovery Programs to help community anchor institutions such as schools, libraries, nonprofits, and healthcare organizations in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina who were affected by the recent hurricanes. The Disaster Recovery Programs are designed to support affected organizations as they work to rebuild and serve their community. These programs are designed to offer wraparound support to new and existing Mobile Beacon customers as they rebuild. The programs will be available for six months until April 2019. 

  • Under the Device Replacement Program existing Mobile Beacon customers in FEMA designated disaster zones in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia are eligible replacement devices if their Mobile Beacon hotspot devices were damaged due to the storm. Mobile Beacon will replace any damaged device free of charge even if the device is out of warranty. Customers can contact Mobile Beacon’s customer service team at 401-934-0500 to request a replacement device.

  • Additionally, Mobile Beacon is offering a Disaster Recovery Donation Program to all eligible community anchor institutions in FEMA designated disaster zones. Organizations can request up to 25 donated mobile hotspot devices to help connect their community. Learn more at https://www.mobilebeacon.org/disaster-recovery. 

“Mobile Beacon’s mission is to support the broadband needs of community anchor institutions,” Cristina Graham, Program Director at Mobile Beacon, said.  “These recent hurricanes have brought unimaginable damage to the infrastructure of coastal communities in four states. Mobile Beacon wants to support the rebuilding efforts by helping community anchor institutions regain the broadband connectivity needed.”  

###Mobile Beacon provides high-speed, low-cost, mobile internet access to the anchors of communities: the nonprofits, schools, libraries, and healthcare organizations that provide vital services to millions of Americans every day. Through this broadband service, organizations have an essential tool to fulfill their missions and maximize their philanthropic impact, which allows organizations to access more information, reach more people, and help more in their communities. Learn more at https://www.mobilebeacon.org.

Lauren Yergeau

Mobile Beacon

401-934-0500

lyergeau@mobilebeacon.org

