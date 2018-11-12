12/11/2018 20:00:00

National Fuel Gas Company Accepts U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Methane Challenge

Related content
05 Nov - 
National Fuel Announces Management Change
01 Nov - 
National Fuel Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fisc..
17 Oct - 
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Shenandoah..

Participation continues emphasis on safe and responsible operations

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fuel Gas Company and five of its subsidiaries, spanning all key sectors of the natural gas value chain, announced their recent acceptance into the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Natural Gas STAR Methane Challenge Program. This voluntary program within the energy industry is designed to provide a transparent platform for utilities, pipeline and storage companies, and energy producers to make, track, and communicate commitments to reduce methane emissions.

“For more than 116 years, National Fuel, its affiliates, and employees have been committed to operating safely and responsibly as important members of our local, national, and world communities,” said Ronald J. Tanski, President and Chief Executive Officer at National Fuel Gas Company. “As one of our Company’s guiding principles, environmental stewardship reflects our understanding and deep appreciation for the vital role we play in upholding standards of environmental protection. Our participation in the Methane Challenge is further evidence of our commitment to protecting the environment and natural resources.”

Each participating subsidiary of National Fuel is making independent commitments under the Methane Challenge Best Management Practices that are appropriate to its business with the expectation to further reduce methane emissions. National Fuel’s companies have committed to analyze new and innovative approaches for further emission reduction and to explore the applicability of future best management practices or expansions of current best practices.

Seneca Resources Company, LLC, the Company’s exploration and production subsidiary, is committed to continuous improvement efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and limit its potential environmental footprint. Since 2015, Seneca has partnered with the EPA to voluntarily reduce methane emissions through its participation in the Natural Gas STAR Program and committed to implementing a number of best management practices for reducing methane emissions where feasible, often beyond regulatory requirements, and has reported methane reduction actions annually to the EPA.

National Fuel’s midstream operations, comprised of National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation, Empire Pipeline, Inc., National Fuel Gas Midstream Company, LLC, work to expand the pipeline network to satisfy the growing demand for natural gas supplies. Across these businesses, engineers have been focused on developing best management practices and utilizing the best available technologies and materials that mitigate and reduce emissions from our new facilities. A particular emphasis has been on the design, construction, and operation of compressor station facilities with investment in technologies that meet and often go beyond what is required by stringent federal and state regulations.

National Fuel’s utility subsidiary National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation has been focused on improving safety while reducing methane emissions from utility mains and service lines through system modernization, as well as initiatives to lower our customers’ carbon footprint through energy efficiency and conservation. The Company’s replacement of older natural gas infrastructure with more modern materials and technologies has resulted in fewer leaks across the system and should continue to lower methane emissions. From 2012 through 2017, the utility has seen a 17.4 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, primarily methane, as reported to the U.S. EPA under subpart W of 40 CFR Part 98.

“With each well we drill, every pipeline we build, and as we continually replace older utility infrastructure, National Fuel’s employees are dedicated to protecting the environment and the health and safety of the members of our communities,” Tanski said.

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas and oil assets across multiple business segments, including Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing.  Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com. National Fuel’s guiding principles and environmental commitments are available on its Corporate Responsibility site at https://responsibility.natfuel.com.

Analyst Contact:       Kenneth E. Webster             716-857-7067

Media Contact:          Karen L. Merkel                    716-857-7654

hirescolorlogo.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

20:00 NFG
National Fuel Gas Company Accepts U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Methane Challenge
05 Nov NFG
National Fuel Announces Management Change
01 Nov NFG
National Fuel Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Earnings
17 Oct NFG
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Shenandoah Telecommunications, Nova Measuring Instruments, FRP, National Fuel Gas, Organovo, and Sierra Wireless — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
12 Oct NFG
Teleconference Announcement
13 Sep NFG
National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend
14 Aug PLUG
Market Trends Toward New Normal in Acorda Therapeutics, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Plug Power, Group 1 Automotive, Shutterfly, and National Fuel Gas — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings
07 Aug NFG
National Fuel Gas Company Statement on FERC Ruling for the Northern Access Project
02 Aug NFG
National Fuel Reports Third Quarter Earnings and Provides Initial Guidance for Fiscal 2019
12 Jul NFG
National Fuel Elects New Director for Corporate Board

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Fate Therapeutics Announces Encouraging Dose-Escalation Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 and Provides Regulatory Update on Landmark IND Application for FT500
2
Clinically Meaningful Outcome in NIH Trial of MPC-150-IM for Heart Failure LVAD Recipients Provides Pathway for Potential Regulatory Approval
3
AGC Networks to Acquire Black Box, Creating a Significant Global Technology Solutions Provider
4
Nidec Announces Fulfillment of All the Conditions of Tender Offer for Chaun-Choung Technology Corp., Taiwan
5
Innate Pharma presented translational data from the Phase II of monalizumab and cetuximab at SITC

Related stock quotes

National Fuel Gas Compan.. 54.46 0.6% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20:48
Byzen Digital Announces Commercial Relationship with Strategic Long-Term Investment Partner, The Axiom Partnership
20:24
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of BWX Technologies, Inc.
20:19
Mobile Beacon Launches Disaster Recovery Program to Assist Community Anchor Institutions with Rebuilding After Hurricanes
20:10
ReMode to Make Conference Programming Globally Available via Livestream
20:00
National Fuel Gas Company Accepts U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Methane Challenge
19:58
Local Fans Welcome New Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza in Michigan
19:44
McAninch Arts Center Announces Exclusive Exhibition of Frida Kahlo Works
19:40
INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Commencement of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by the Board of Directors of Welbilt, Inc. -- WBT
19:32
BOXX Demos New Deep Learning Workstation and More at SC18

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
12 November 2018 21:09:53
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181109.5 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-11-12 22:09:53 - 2018-11-12 21:09:53 - 1000 - Website: OKAY