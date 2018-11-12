National Fuel Gas Company Accepts U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Methane Challenge

Related content National Fuel Announces Management Change National Fuel Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fisc.. Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Shenandoah..

Participation continues emphasis on safe and responsible operations

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fuel Gas Company and five of its subsidiaries, spanning all key sectors of the natural gas value chain, announced their recent acceptance into the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Natural Gas STAR Methane Challenge Program. This voluntary program within the energy industry is designed to provide a transparent platform for utilities, pipeline and storage companies, and energy producers to make, track, and communicate commitments to reduce methane emissions.

“For more than 116 years, National Fuel, its affiliates, and employees have been committed to operating safely and responsibly as important members of our local, national, and world communities,” said Ronald J. Tanski, President and Chief Executive Officer at National Fuel Gas Company. “As one of our Company’s guiding principles, environmental stewardship reflects our understanding and deep appreciation for the vital role we play in upholding standards of environmental protection. Our participation in the Methane Challenge is further evidence of our commitment to protecting the environment and natural resources.”

Each participating subsidiary of National Fuel is making independent commitments under the Methane Challenge Best Management Practices that are appropriate to its business with the expectation to further reduce methane emissions. National Fuel’s companies have committed to analyze new and innovative approaches for further emission reduction and to explore the applicability of future best management practices or expansions of current best practices.

Seneca Resources Company, LLC, the Company’s exploration and production subsidiary, is committed to continuous improvement efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and limit its potential environmental footprint. Since 2015, Seneca has partnered with the EPA to voluntarily reduce methane emissions through its participation in the Natural Gas STAR Program and committed to implementing a number of best management practices for reducing methane emissions where feasible, often beyond regulatory requirements, and has reported methane reduction actions annually to the EPA.

National Fuel’s midstream operations, comprised of National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation, Empire Pipeline, Inc., National Fuel Gas Midstream Company, LLC, work to expand the pipeline network to satisfy the growing demand for natural gas supplies. Across these businesses, engineers have been focused on developing best management practices and utilizing the best available technologies and materials that mitigate and reduce emissions from our new facilities. A particular emphasis has been on the design, construction, and operation of compressor station facilities with investment in technologies that meet and often go beyond what is required by stringent federal and state regulations.

National Fuel’s utility subsidiary National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation has been focused on improving safety while reducing methane emissions from utility mains and service lines through system modernization, as well as initiatives to lower our customers’ carbon footprint through energy efficiency and conservation. The Company’s replacement of older natural gas infrastructure with more modern materials and technologies has resulted in fewer leaks across the system and should continue to lower methane emissions. From 2012 through 2017, the utility has seen a 17.4 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, primarily methane, as reported to the U.S. EPA under subpart W of 40 CFR Part 98.

“With each well we drill, every pipeline we build, and as we continually replace older utility infrastructure, National Fuel’s employees are dedicated to protecting the environment and the health and safety of the members of our communities,” Tanski said.

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas and oil assets across multiple business segments, including Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com. National Fuel’s guiding principles and environmental commitments are available on its Corporate Responsibility site at https://responsibility.natfuel.com.

Analyst Contact: Kenneth E. Webster 716-857-7067

Media Contact: Karen L. Merkel 716-857-7654