12/11/2018 10:28:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 12

The unaudited net asset value (calculated on the AIC basis) of Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc, as at the close of business on 09 November 2018, was:

NAV per Ord share (incl. income)1121.95p

