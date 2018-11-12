12/11/2018 16:20:00

London, November 12

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Pacific Assets Trust plc at the close of business on 9 November 2018 was 260.63p (ex income) 263.95p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

12 November 2018

