12/11/2018 07:30:00

New OMX Helsinki Benchmark Portfolio Selected

New portfolio of the OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index will become effective Dec 3, 2018

Helsinki, Nov 12, 2018 — Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index (Nasdaq Helsinki: OMXHB), which will become effective with the market open on Monday, Dec 3, 2018.

Kojamo Oyj (KOJAMO) and Revenio Group Corporation (REG1V) will be added to the index.

Lehto Group Plc (LEHTO) and Oriola Corporation B (OKDBV) will be removed from the Index.

OMXHB includes some of the largest and most actively traded stocks on Nasdaq Helsinki and the portfolio is represented by companies in all ten ICB industries. Included stocks are screened to ensure liquidity and the weight of the stocks is based on the free float adjusted market value, which means that only the part of the share capital that is considered available for trading is included in the index.

The index serves as an indicator of the overall sentiment on Nasdaq Helsinki and offers a cost effective index that an investor can fully replicate and use as a basis for financial products. OMXHB is evaluated on a semi-annual basis in May and November, and the new index portfolio becomes effective on the first trading day in June and December respectively.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $15 trillion. To learn more, visit: https://business.nasdaq.com

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius

FOR MEDIA RELATIONS:

Maarit Bystedt

tel. +358 0(9) 6166 7274

maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com

