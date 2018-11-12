12/11/2018 06:30:00

Nidec Announces Fulfillment of All the Conditions of Tender Offer for Chaun-Choung Technology Corp., Taiwan

KYOTO, Japan, Nov. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (the “Company” or “Nidec”) announced today that KGI Securities as its TOB agent has disclosed the fulfillment of all the conditions of tender offer for shares of 48.0% of the outstanding shares of Chaun-Choung Technology Corp. (TWSE: 6230) (“CCI”) based in Taiwan which was commenced on October 3, 2018 (the “Tender Offer”).

This transaction does not fall under the public tender offer defined in Paragraph 1, Article 27-2 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan.

  1. 　

    Outline of the Tender Offer

(1)Tender OfferorNidec Corporation
(2)Target CompanyChaun-Choung Technology Corp.
(3)Tender Offer PeriodOctober 3, 2018 through November 21, 2018 (“Tender Offer Period”)
(4)Class of shares for Tender OfferCommon stock
(5)Tender Offer priceTWD 108 per share
(6)Tender Offer fundsApproximately TWD 4,476 million
(7)Minimum number of shares to be purchasedWhen 28,838,695 shares of CCI (which are equivalent to 33.4% of the shares outstanding) are subscribed, the Company will execute the Tender Offer.
(8)Maximum number of shares to be purchasedThe maximum number of shares is set to 41,444,831 shares (which are equivalent to 48.0% of the shares outstanding) to be acquired.

  1. Schedule

KGI Securities has disclosed the fulfillment of all the conditions of the Tender Offer and the Company is going to execute the Tender Offer as it has planned.

(1)Date of the resolution of the Board of Directors meetingOctober 1, 2018
(2)Commencement of Tender Offer PeriodOctober 3, 2018
(3)Expiration of Tender Offer PeriodNovember 21, 2018 (tentative)
(4)Date of stock transferNovember 30, 2018 (tentative)

  • Future Outlook

    • Nidec will disclose the results of the Tender Offer as promptly as possible. The Tender Offer is expected to have no significant impact on Nidec’s consolidated financial performance for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. Nidec will make additional disclosure on a timely basis in accordance with the rules of the Tokyo Stock Exchange upon determination of further details.

    Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information

    This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the intent, belief, strategy, plans or expectations of the Nidec Group or other parties. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the risks to successfully integrating the acquired business with the Nidec Group, the anticipated benefits of the Tender Offer not being realized, changes in general economic conditions, shifts in technology or user preferences for particular technologies and changes in business and regulatory environments. The Nidec Group does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein or the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

    Masahiro Nagayasu
    General Manager
    Investor Relations
    +81-75-935-6140

    ir@nidec.com

    nidecnewlogo.jpg

    Post comment

    Related debate

    • 1 week
    • 1 month
    • 1 Year
    11 Nov
    DANSKE
    Jeg vil gerne opfordrer jer til at kikke på 6212 indlæg omkring Danske Bank - min oplevelse er at ha..
    38
    08 Nov
    PNDORA
    Efter et elendigt regnskab var det bemærkelsesværdigt, at den midlertidige ledelse kunne tale kursen..
    35
    07 Nov
    FING-B
    IDEX kan åbenbart ikke leverer en NFC sensor der virker eller så har MasterCard bare fundet FPC`s 13..
    27
    09 Nov
    VWS
    Finanstilsynet var i onsdag ude med en rapport, som skulle dokumentere, at Hedgefondene med deres st..
    22
    06 Nov
    FING-B
    #HyundaiMotor will install a #fingerprint recognition sensor module on its new car door handle and s..
    21
    11 Nov
    DANSKE
    Giver dig helt ret 6212 er meget trættende at læse Og jeg forstår ikke hans indlæg ikke bliver slet..
    17
    11 Nov
     
    Hej,   Jeg lægger kvartals regnskabs-tal ind for samtlige Nordiske selskaber fra Nasdaq OMX og Oslo ..
    17
    11 Nov
    NOVO-B
    Novo, Lilly, Sanofi og alle de andre diabetes-butikker er kommet med regnskab. AstraZeneca var den s..
    17
    11 Nov
    DANSKE
    Det er muligt du syntes det - 6212 er langt langt over stregen......👎
    16
    10 Nov
    NOVO-B
    Han er den mest kompetente herinde. Så er lidt ærgerligt at du må den måde sænker / ødelægger forrum..
    15

    HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

    22/02/2018 10:54:53
    FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

    Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

    Related news
    22/02/2018 07:00:19
    Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

    Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

    Related news
    21/02/2018 15:25:10
    FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

    Most read news

    • 24 hours
    • 48 hours
    • 1 week
    1
    Sanofi: ODYSSEY OUTCOMES investigators highlight at AHA that Praluent® (alirocumab) was associated with fewer deaths from any cause
    2
    The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TGTX, ADNT, GOOG, IGC and ALGN
    3
    ANEW Medical and Rehabilitation Now Offers Cold Laser Therapy Option for Joliet-Area Residents
    4
    CLASS ACTION UPDATE for COST and RYAAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
    5
    GW4, the Met Office, and Cray Power Up the Largest Arm-Based Supercomputer in Europe

    Buy and sell signals

    • Trend
    • Moneymachine

    Latest news

    08:50
    Net Asset Value(s)
    08:45
    Net Asset Value(s)
    08:43
    Net Asset Value(s)
    08:41
    Qutoutiao Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Unaudited Financial Results
    08:40
    Net Asset Value(s)
    08:05
    Advantest Introduces New Module, Extending EVA100 Measurement System’s Capabilities to Include High-Voltage Semiconductors
    08:05
    Micron Collaborates with Premium German Automaker to Advance Automotive Memory Technologies
    07:49
    FCMC accepts for further evaluation AS „Brīvais Vilnis” takeover bid
    07:30
    New OMX Helsinki Benchmark Portfolio Selected

    Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
    Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
    Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
     
    12 November 2018 09:10:28
    (UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
    Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181109.5 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-11-12 10:10:28 - 2018-11-12 09:10:28 - 1000 - Website: OKAY